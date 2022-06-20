COVID Eyes: Sore Eyes And Other Symptoms Your Eyes May Show After Getting Infected

In 2019, China reported the first case of the deadliest virus infection - COVID-19. The virus outbreak was given the title of a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) after millions of people got infected within a span of a few weeks. The COVID-19 virus which was initially known for attacking the respiratory organs of the body was also found to be affecting other important body parts. From the heart to the kidneys, the virus was found to cause severe damage to the overall health of an infected individual. While everything is being discussed broadly, little coverage was given to what the virus does to the eyes. Yes, you heard that right, the virus doesn't spare your eyes.

COVID Eyes: Know Your Risk

COVID eye is an umbrella term that includes all the symptoms that the eyes may show up after an individual catches the virus. According to the experts, around 1 per cent to 3 per cent of the people who got infected with the COVID-19 virus was found with conjunctivitis, a condition in which the eyes turn red. This is also known as pink eyes. Why does it happen though? As discussed above, the COVID virus can do more harm to your body than you think. Conjunctivitis or pink eyes happen when the virus infects a tissue called the conjunctiva, which covers the white part of your eye or the inside of your eyelids.

Eye Symptoms In COVID Positive Patients

COVID eyes can be the first five symptoms of COVID-19 infection, thus it is important to know more about it. Some of the signs of COVID infection that your eyes are trying to tell you are:

Your eyes may turn red Swollen eyes/ sore eyes can be a warning sign Itchy or discomfort in the eyes can be dangerous too!

However, only showing up COVID eyes symptoms doesn't really mean that you have the virus within you. These symptoms, accompanied by persistent fever, headache, cough, and shortness of breathing can be a definite sign of coronavirus infection.

Can Fluid From Eyes Spread COVID?

Yes, any body fluid of an infected COVID-19 patient can be a source of transmission for the coronavirus. It can spread through the tears of the infected individual. Experts have warned that touching tears or a surface where tears have landed is another way for the virus to infect another person.

Be alert! COVID is still here and experts have warned that showing leniency towards following safety protocols can lead to massive transmission of the virus.

