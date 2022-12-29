COVID And Immunity Debt: Possible Reason Behind Surge In Flu Cases, Super Cold

In a simple sense, masking, distancing and isolation in pandemic years not only slowed down the spread of COVID but also reduced the spread of other viruses

When the public was not exposed to other pathogens, it must have caused the immune system to become less effective in fighting against them.

When a virus like COVID-19 is causing havoc and dominating the disease market, what other less dominant viruses might be doing? Viruses have always been a little hard to understand and how they might be competing with each other is still being studied. For many of us, the experience of simple infections like the common cold has changed for the worse. The cases of children suffering from the flu have surged in the US and are creating fear. In Australia too there were reports of people suffering from 'super-cold'. Many experts have conceptualized the phenomenon as a consequence of 'immunity debt'.

Understanding the debt

When the word 'debt' is used, it usually stands for something lacking. As per some reports, the term is misleading and might suggest reducing immunity but in reality, it could mean a surplus of individuals who might now be susceptible to many infections suddenly. In pre-pandemic times, both children and adults were being exposed to all kinds of viruses and repeated exposure resulted in immunity against the infections. We must also not forget that children born during this period must be nearly devoid of antibodies induced by these common viruses. With mostly all countries opening up, these children might be suddenly exposed to a host of viruses that might be new to them.

Lower infections among adults might also contribute to this sudden surge of flu cases, especially among pregnant women, who might not be transferring enough antibodies to the fetus.

What are super colds?

Many of us faced the dilemma of identifying whether the infection was COVID or the common flu. When the reports tested negative for COVID, we might have been confused as the infection didn't felt like the common cold either. As per experts, these colds are nothing new but older infections that affected us before the pandemic but our immune systems had just forgotten them during the two-year-old isolation period. Hence, the symptoms might feel exaggerated or intense than usual. Many experts are also talking about the importance of herd or hybrid immunity which is a combined immune response developed by natural exposure to the pathogen and vaccination-induced immunity combined