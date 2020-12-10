How often do you see people wearing only face shields made of plastic and no face mask? While stepping out wearing just face shields on may seem like a more comfortable option than wearing those tight-fitting face masks like N95 but the truth is - these face shields may be completely ineffective without a face mask beneath. A recent study has shown that face shields alone are not highly effective to prevent COVID-19 infection without masks. The findings also gave light to what happens to the airflow around these plastic screens when someone nearby sneezes. The research published in the