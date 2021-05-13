Amid the rising number of daily coronavirus cases in India the government panel on Thursday recommended that the gap between two doses of the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine can be increased to 12-16 weeks. However no changes have been suggested for the dosage interval of Covaxin by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) which held its meeting recently. The NTAGI has also stated that those having laboratory tests proven SARS-CoV-2 illness should defer COVID-19 vaccination for six months after recovery the sources said. According to the Union Health Ministry's current protocol the vaccine is to be taken four to eight weeks