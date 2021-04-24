India is set to enter the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination for everyone above 18 years of age from April 28 2021. The registration will start on the CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu App. There will be no walk-in allowed for beneficiaries in the third phase. The inoculation process and documents to be submitted to get the jab remains the same. How To Register On The Co-WIN Portal If you are eligible to get the vaccine jab against novel coronavirus here is a step-by-step guide on how you can register yourself for the vaccine dose. STEP 1. Log into the