Covid-19 Vaccine For Above 18: How To Register On CoWIN Portal For

India is set to enter the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination for everyone above 18 years of age from April 28, 2021. The registration will start on the CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu App. There will be no walk-in allowed for beneficiaries in the third phase. The inoculation process and documents to be submitted to get the jab remains the same. Also Read - Woman Dies After Receiving Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Jab - Is It Safe For You?

How To Register On The Co-WIN Portal

If you are eligible to get the vaccine jab against novel coronavirus, here is a step-by-step guide on how you can register yourself for the vaccine dose. Also Read - Coronavirus: How Long Does Protection From COVID-19 Vaccines Last?

STEP 1. Log into the Co-WIN portal using the link www.cowin.gov.in

STEP 2. Now, on the home page, click on Register/Sign In Yourself tab.

STEP 3: Enter your 10-digits mobile number and get an OTP.

STEP 4: Enter the given OTP and click on the “VERIFY” button.

STEP 5: Once your OTP is verified, a new tab will open on its own — this is the Registration of Vaccination page.

STEP 6: On the new page enter all your personal details such as:

Photo ID Proof Photo ID Number Name Gender Address Birth Year

STEP 7: Once you have filled in all the details, click on the “REGISTER” button at the bottom right.

Here Is The Link To The Co-WIN Portal: https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in/ Also Read - Woman Dies Two Days After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine Jab, Cremated Without Post-Mortem In Hyderabad

STEP 8: Once everything is done, book the time slot and date

STEP 9: Select a preferred vaccination center — Click ‘Confirm’ after verifying the details for final confirmation on the booking.

How To Register For The COVID-19 Vaccine Via Aarogya Setu

For all those who are trying to register themselves for the COVID-19 vaccine jab using Aarogya Setu App, here is a complete guideline.

STEP 01: Download the Aarogya Setu App

STEP 02: Find the dashboard ‘Cowin’ and select the ‘Vaccination’ option

STEP 03: Tap on the ‘Register Now’ option

STEP 04: Enter your 10-digit mobile number

STEP 05: Enter One Time Password (OTP)

STEP 06: Select a Photo ID proof

STEP 07: Add basic information about yourself

STEP 08: Click on the ‘vaccination center’ option

STEP 09: Book the time slot and date — proceed

How Many People Can Register Using One MOBILE Number?

As per the official website, only “4” people can register themselves for the COVID-19 vaccine jab using the same mobile number.

What DOCUMENTS (ID Proofs) Do You Need For Getting Yourself Registered?

Here is a list of documents or ID Proofs that you need when you are trying to register yourself for the COVID-19 vaccine jab:

Aadhaar Card Driving License PAN Card Pension Passbook Voter ID Card

The central government had announced that the vaccination for those above 18 years will begin across the country from May 1 as part of the third phase of the inoculation drive.

From May 1, the present system of private COVID-19 vaccination centres receiving doses from the government and charging up to Rs 250 per dose will cease to exist and private hospitals will procure directly from vaccine manufacturers.

