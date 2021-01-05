Just when our hopes about the vaccine for COVID19 were becoming a reality the UK government announced the discovery of a highly contagious new variant circulating in England. Citing the rapid spread of the virus through London and surrounding areas flights to-and-from London was restricted by the Indian government. However the central government on Tuesday confirmed that 58 cases of mutant strain of coronavirus have been detected in India. At this time the question that was lingering in the minds of the people was - whether the vaccines will work on the new Covid-19 strain. To this the Hyderabad-based Bharat