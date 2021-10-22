COVID-19 Symptoms May Indicate Dengue, Tuberculosis: Real Danger is Lung Damage

Dengue and tuberculosis both come with similar symptoms to COVID-19 and this is causing confusion among doctors. Read on.

At a time when COVID-19 is wreaking havoc worldwide, causing serious respiratory problems among the patients, we see the emergence of many diseases whose symptoms can be easily confused with symptoms of the dreaded viral disease. Dengue is a major concern today in India with many cities, including the national capital, reeling under rising cases of this vector-borne disease. Most of the symptoms of this disease, like fever, body ache, runny nose and coughing are similar to symptoms of COVID-19. Tuberculosis is also emerging as a real threat to India as well as the global healthcare bodies. Tuberculosis or TB which also brings along somewhat similar symptoms like that of coronavirus is increasing among the people in India. Though these conditions are very much different from each other, it can still confuse the patients and doctors with similar signs and symptoms. TheHealthSite.com reached out to the doctors in Kolkata to understand how this is leading to a new challenge.

Is it COVID-19 or dengue?

Today, dengue is causing serious concern among health professionals in India. The similarity in symptoms in both diseases can often lead to misdiagnosis with devastating results. Both these diseases have some common symptoms like fever, runny nose, blood clots and low platelet count. The clinical management for both diseases is quite different. But because of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, doctors often confuse the symptoms of dengue with those of COVID-19. Hence, there is a very high chance of misdiagnosis which can prove to be fatal.

Severe form of TB found in patients with COVID symptoms

According to the doctors, many patients in the recent past have been reportedly diagnosed with a severe stage of Tuberculosis. The most concerning part of this are that all these patients were experiencing all the symptoms which are very similar to COVID-19, which led to a delay in the real treatment of the condition. "Tuberculosis too can lead to infection in the lungs which can spread rapidly causing serious breathing problems in the patients and thus most the patients mistook it as symptoms of COVID-19 and delayed their treatment for TB," one of the doctors from a government hospital in Kolkata told TheHealthSite.com. He further added that these patients are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus their body is immunised against the COVID virus.

In a recent report, The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that Tuberculosis killed 504,000 people in India in 2020, which is a 13% increase over the previous year. In 2020, India accounted for about 34% of the estimated global 1.5 million tuberculosis deaths.

How Tuberculosis Affect Your Lungs

Tuberculosis also known as TB, is caused by the bacteria called M tuberculosis. This virus when enters the body can completely damage the individual's lung tissue, leading them to cough up the bacteria, which then spread through the air and infects other non-infected individuals. Thus, Tuberculosis or, TB is known as one of the potentially serious infectious diseases that mainly damages the lungs, causing severe respiratory illnesses.

Symptoms of Tuberculosis

Apart from the lung infection which leads to coughing, Tuberculosis can also lead to these signs and symptoms, watch out for them, especially at a time when COVID is wrecking havoc worldwide, and causing almost similar symptoms in the patients. Here are some of the symptoms you should never ignore as COVID, they are actually Tuberculosis.

Persistent coughing that may last for more than three or more weeks

Coughing up blood or mucus

Acute chest pain

Problem in breathing

Unexplained weight loss

Extreme fatigue

Fever

Sweating

Chills and body ache

Loss of appetite

Very much similar to COVID-19 infection isn't it? However, it is not coronavirus that you are suffering from, but something else which can be possibly Tuberculosis.

