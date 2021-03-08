Coronavirus has wreck havoc on everybody’s life and it’s more than a year now that the virus is affecting the regular lives around the world. From damaging the heart to the lungs, the COVID-19 virus has left deep effects on human lives. But, did you know a person who has recovered from coronavirus can also suffer from certain health complications? According to a recent study, some Covid-19 survivors are prone to suffer from chronic neuropsychiatric and cognitive complications. This is a first-of-its-kind large-scale analysis that connects long-term COVID affect to cognitive complications. This study is published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology. Also Read - Common people in Delhi to get free COVID-19 vaccines in 3rd phase of immunization

What Is Cognitive Health?

Cognitive health is often described as a health condition wherein the person is in a perfect mental state. The word cognitive health comprises of two words – staying sharp and being in the right mind state. A person whose cognitive health is at its proper place will also have a good memory, will be alert mentally, etc. Can COVID hamper your cognitive health? Yes, it can. Previously there were studies that showed the effect of COVID-19 on the mental health of a person, but is that it? Experts say that contracting the coronavirus may have much more of an impact on cognitive health. Let’s understand this statement better. Also Read - India vaccinates 11.6L people against COVID-19 on Saturday, highest single-day vaccination

In-Depth Study On Impact Of COVID-19 On Cognitive Health

For the study to understand the long-term effects of a novel coronavirus, researchers analyzed data collected from a group of recovered COVID-19 patients. The researchers said that the study has shown that almost 95% of the completely clinically stable COVID-19 patients were found suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The study result also highlighted that almost 17-42% of the recovered COVID patients experienced affective disorders, such as depression. Also Read - This monoclonal antibody 'cocktail' may block COVID variants: Study

“Understanding the neuropsychiatric and cognitive consequences of Covid-19 is important as millions of people have been affected by the virus, and many cases go undetected,” said researcher Sanjay Kumar from Oxford Brookes University.

“These conditions affect people’s capacity to work effectively, drive, manage finances, make informed decisions and participate in daily family activities,” Kumar further added.

The study revealed that the long-term cognitive health issues may include neuropsychiatric problems such as impaired attention, unexplained fatigue, and also impaired memory.

How To Keep Your Cognitive Health Protected From COVID-19

1. A change in your diet may help you protect your cognitive health from getting affected by the coronavirus.

2. Excessive consumption of outside or packaged food is also harmful and especially during the COVID times.

3. Stay connected with your loved ones. Spending at least 15 minutes each day talking with a loved one can help keep stay happy mentally.

4. Take a walk. Are you feeling stressed after recovering from COVID-19? Go out and spend some time with nature. Mind blockage is the main cause of poor cognitive health.

4. Do not put your shield down. Even if you have recovered from coronavirus, make sure to follow the basic pandemic rules and stay active indoors. A sedentary lifestyle can raise your risk of suffering from poor cognitive health.