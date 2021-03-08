Coronavirus has wreck havoc on everybody’s life and it's more than a year now that the virus is affecting the regular lives around the world. From damaging the heart to the lungs the COVID-19 virus has left deep effects on human lives. But did you know a person who has recovered from coronavirus can also suffer from certain health complications? According to a recent study some Covid-19 survivors are prone to suffer from chronic neuropsychiatric and cognitive complications. This is a first-of-its-kind large-scale analysis that connects long-term COVID affect to cognitive complications. This study is published in the journal Frontiers