People with mental health problems are more likely to use alcohol as self-medication, but it can do more harm than good.

The Covid-19 pandemic is affecting the health of people more than one can imagine. It is triggering an epidemic of problematic drinking, with people using alcohol as a coping mechanism, particularly those with mental health issues, according to a new study. Published in the journal Preventive Medicine, the study reported higher alcohol intake among people with anxiety and depression during the Covid-19 than those without mental health issues. Also Read - Vegetarians are at lesser risk of getting infected by Covid-19 virus: Study

While younger adults were the most likely to report increased alcohol use, it was the sharp rise in the risk for harmful drinking among depressed older adults that the researchers are more concerned about. Also Read - Vaccine platform that may help prevent future coronavirus pandemics developed

The study results are based on an online survey conducted between March and April 2020 using Facebook. It included US adults from all the 50 states, who were asked about their alcohol use during the pandemic. The researchers measured symptoms of depression and anxiety based on the participant’s self-report. Also Read - Second year of COVID-19 pandemic could be tougher: WHO’s Michael Ryan

There were 5,850 participants who said that they drink, out of which 29 per cent reported increasing their alcohol intake during the pandemic, while 19.8 per cent reported drinking less and 51.2 per cent reported no change. Among those who reported drinking more during the pandemic, depressed people were 64 per cent more likely to increase their alcohol use and people with anxiety were 41 per cent more likely to do so.

Majority of the participants who reported increased alcohol use during the pandemic were younger adults are under 40. But more older adults (who are 40 and older) with symptoms of anxiety and depression reported higher alcohol intake during the pandemic compared to older adults without mental health issues.

The finding of the study suggest that mental health is associated with differences in alcohol use by age.

Alcohol and Depression: Understanding the connection

Alcohol abuse and depression often occur together. Alcohol use may trigger or worsen mood disorders, or depression may cause people to drink too much. But researchers are still trying to understand which comes first. What is clear is that one can increase the risk for the other.

Several studies have shown that individuals with mental health problems are more likely to use alcohol as self-medication, which actually end up doing more harm than good. Heavy alcohol use can worsen symptoms of depression and make antidepressants less effective. In addition, alcohol dependence can contribute to suicidal thoughts in depressed people. In a study of adults who use alcohol, suicide thoughts were reported among persons with depression.

Treating either depression or alcohol misuse may improve symptoms for both, while treating them together may lead to the best results.

If you are depressed or suffering from alcohol abuse, talking to your doctor may help. Your doctor may prescribe antidepressants to help relieve symptoms of depression or medicines to help lower alcohol cravings.

Quitting alcohol suddenly may cause withdrawal symptoms, which can be severe and even life-threatening. Therefore, doctors often recommend patients to check into a rehabilitation facility, where one would be provided with medical supervision to help ease the withdrawal process. Patients are also given therapy to address their depressive symptoms.

For example, cognitive behavior therapy (CBT) can help you understand events and thought processes that lead to depression and alcohol misuse and avoid them.

With inputs from agencies