Covid-19 Pandemic Making Children In India Increasingly Susceptible To Malnutrition, Severe Acute Malnutrition

Need accelerated community program to counter severe acute malnutrition as pandemic recedes, say experts.

The Covid-19 pandemic may have a lifelong impact on children, especially in vulnerable sections of the society. The disruption of the delivery of supplementary nutrition due to the health crisis has put children increasingly susceptible to malnutrition and also Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM), the Community based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) Association of India has stated in a release.

With the pandemic now receding and life slowly getting back to normal, the Association has highlighted the need for an accelerated community program to prevent children from falling prey to life-threatening Severe Acute Malnutrition, which is identified by UNICEF as the most extreme and visible form of undernutrition.

Severe acute malnutrition amongst children in India

Akshat Khandelwal, President CMAM Association, noted that in India, Poshan Abhiyan plays an active role in meeting the nutritional needs of children. But the Covid pandemic has disrupted delivery of supplementary nutrition for nearly two years, making children increasingly susceptible to malnutrition and also Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM).

POSHAN (Prime Minister's Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nutrition) Abhiyaan or National Nutrition Mission is a flagship programme of the Government of India to improve nutritional outcomes for children, pregnant women and lactating mothers. It was launched on the occasion of the International Women's Day on 8 March, 2018 from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan.

"The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) in children with SAM routinely crosses 20 per cent while the CFR in case of Covid has been 1-2 per cent in India. That underscores the urgency to screen and address SAM which can be best done through community support," the CMAM Association of India stated in its release.

The results of the National Family Health Survey-5 (phase 1) also showed an increase in the incidence of SAM in 16 out of 22 states and Union Territories, suggesting the need to contain SAM in the country on an urgent basis. In about eight states, the incidence of SAM has been found to be higher in urban areas than in rural areas.

It cautioned that the pandemic may further worsened the nutrition levels in the country and brought even more children at risk.

Treatment ofSAM afflicted children

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has created a network of Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres (NRCs) where SAM children with complications can be treated. But the associated stated that more than 85 per cent of SAM children do not require NRCs and can be treated effectively in the community through CMAM programs.

Moreover, there are only 1200 Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres in India which can cater to less than 5 per cent of SAM children. Uncomplicated cases of SAM can be addressed through CMAM programs as proven by several pilot runs in the country, it added.

The CMAM Association of India believes that the use of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Foods (RUTF), as prescribed by UNICEF and WHO, in a community setting could benefit a large number of SAM afflicted children and prevent many more from falling prey to the debilitating disease.

About 3.5-4 million children worldwide are treated annually through CMAM programs by providing RUTF, the association said in its release.

Ever since its inception, the association has been working to make CMAM as central to all the Government efforts to bring down the incidence of severe acute malnutrition in the country.