Long Covid is a major health issue across the world. Also known as post-Covid-19 syndrome, it is a collection of symptoms that occurs in patients that lasts for more than 12 weeks after the first attack of Covid-19. "Long Covid can present in varied forms in different people and the symptoms can range from mild to severe. The other synonyms of long Covid are 'long haulers' or 'post-Covid conditions (PCC)', or post acute sequelae of SARS COV-2 infection (PASC). One in five people who have had Covid infection have symptoms in a month or more after the attack," says Dr Gopi Krishna Yedlapati, senior consultant interventional pulmonologist and clinical director, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad.
The doctor adds that statistics show up to 30 per cent of people needed hospitalisation for long Covid. "The theory is that people get long Covid when immune cells become hyperactive, causing inflammation and leading to an attack on organs and tissues."
"Another theory is infection resulting in production of autoantibodies that can affect our own organs. The theory of vaccination role, steroid usage, remdesivir causing long Covid are not yet proven," Dr Gopi Krishna says.
According to the doctor, the risk factors for developing long Covid are severe Covid-19 infection leading to hospitalisation, any autoimmune diseases, uncontrolled diabetes, obesity, and unvaccinated population above the age of 40. "Women are more likely to have long Covid than men, and 20 per cent are more likely to be 40 years and older."
"The common tests which are done are routine blood picture, chest X-ray, monitoring of blood pressure, heart rate, saturation, CT scans of chest/brain/abdomen, ECG, 2D echo, and lung function test. Some people need investigation for neurological assessment like MRI brain, nerve conduction studies," says the expert.
He adds that there is no specific treatment or guidelines for long Covid, and medications are provided for common symptoms like cough, fever, anxiety. "Exercise helps to build up the energy, and ease the symptoms. Pulmonary rehabilitation is a special education program that helps patients who have lung damage to breathe better. Counselling for psychological effects can relieve the patient from a long list of symptoms."
