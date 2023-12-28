Doctor Warns Of Long-Covid Symptoms That People Still Experience

VERIFIED

Photo: Freepik

The risk factors for developing long Covid are severe Covid-19 infection leading to hospitalisation, any autoimmune diseases, uncontrolled diabetes, obesity, unvaccinated population above the age of 40, says a doctor.

Long Covid is a major health issue across the world. Also known as post-Covid-19 syndrome, it is a collection of symptoms that occurs in patients that lasts for more than 12 weeks after the first attack of Covid-19. "Long Covid can present in varied forms in different people and the symptoms can range from mild to severe. The other synonyms of long Covid are 'long haulers' or 'post-Covid conditions (PCC)', or post acute sequelae of SARS COV-2 infection (PASC). One in five people who have had Covid infection have symptoms in a month or more after the attack," says Dr Gopi Krishna Yedlapati, senior consultant interventional pulmonologist and clinical director, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad.

The doctor adds that statistics show up to 30 per cent of people needed hospitalisation for long Covid. "The theory is that people get long Covid when immune cells become hyperactive, causing inflammation and leading to an attack on organs and tissues."

"Another theory is infection resulting in production of autoantibodies that can affect our own organs. The theory of vaccination role, steroid usage, remdesivir causing long Covid are not yet proven," Dr Gopi Krishna says.

TRENDING NOW

Risk factors

According to the doctor, the risk factors for developing long Covid are severe Covid-19 infection leading to hospitalisation, any autoimmune diseases, uncontrolled diabetes, obesity, and unvaccinated population above the age of 40. "Women are more likely to have long Covid than men, and 20 per cent are more likely to be 40 years and older."

Common symptoms

The most common symptoms of long Covid are extreme fatigue, breathlessness, loss of smell, myalgia and fever (low grade). The respiratory and cardiac symptoms of long Covid are shortness of breath, persistent chronic cough, non-specific chest pain and palpitations. Post Covid neuro-psychiatric syndrome includes neurological brain fog (loss of concentration or impairment of memory), headache, disturbed sleep (insomnia), feeling of pins and needles in the limbs, anosmia (loss of smell), depression, anxiety, unexplained dizziness and dysgeusia (loss of taste), ear ache and tinnitus. Long Covid gastroentero-intestinal syndrome includes symptoms of abdominal discomfort, diarrhoea, vomiting and nausea and jaundice. Musculoskeletal issues of long Covid are muscle pains and weakness, arthralgia (joint pains). Dermatological issues include loss of hair, urticaria (rashes on skin). The other hormonal changes which occur in long Covid are irregularities in the menstrual cycle, erectile dysfunction. The doctor says long Covid can occur in children and teenagers also. "Predominant symptoms are anxiety, brain fog, hair loss, weight loss, poor school performance, constant fatigue."

Diagnosis

"The common tests which are done are routine blood picture, chest X-ray, monitoring of blood pressure, heart rate, saturation, CT scans of chest/brain/abdomen, ECG, 2D echo, and lung function test. Some people need investigation for neurological assessment like MRI brain, nerve conduction studies," says the expert.

You may like to read

He adds that there is no specific treatment or guidelines for long Covid, and medications are provided for common symptoms like cough, fever, anxiety. "Exercise helps to build up the energy, and ease the symptoms. Pulmonary rehabilitation is a special education program that helps patients who have lung damage to breathe better. Counselling for psychological effects can relieve the patient from a long list of symptoms."