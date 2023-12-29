COVID-19 JN.1 Variant Prevention: How To Keep Your Children Safe?

Children are more vulnerable to COVID-19 JN.1 transmission so, parents must take extra measures to keep them safe and teach them the same.

The new sub-variant of COVID-19, JN.1 is spreading rapidly in India as well as other countries. So far India has recorded over 150 cases across multiple cities. World Health Organization (WHO) announced recently that 'it is a variant of interest' and the transmissibility may be more and it may be more adept at evading the immune system. The most vulnerable population is children and older adults along with people who are immune-compromised. Here are some tips for parents to take care of their children and keep them safe amidst COVID-19 spread.

Tips Parents Must Take To Prevent Their Children From JN.1 Variant

Follow these tips:

Ensure Frequent Handwashing

Experts say that children must be taught the regular habit of proper hygiene. It is very important that they constantly keep their hands washed, cleaned and sanitized. This should be done on a regular basis after they come back from school or from their playtime or from any other outdoor activity.

Make Sure To Maintain A Good Diet

Make sure your children eat a healthy and nutritious diet. The one way to boost their immunity or keep it intact is through diet. Include a lot of vegetables, fruits, vitamin C's, protein, magnesium and other minerals. Along with diet, make sure to include physical exercise daily. A little physical activity for at least half hour is enough to strengthen immunity.

Ensure To Wear Face Masks

Face masks are a must during pandemic times. The transmission rate of this variant has been termed as high by the WHO so, wearing masks in every place for instance schools, metro, trains and other crowded places is necessary.

Maintain Social Distancing

Make sure your children know the rules and regulation of pandemic. Social distancing is a must in every setting for instance schools, malls, playgrounds and other public places.

Maintain Proper Ventilation

During pandemic, it is always better to stay in a well-ventilated space. Ensure that your kids do the same. If the space is well-ventilated, the risk of virus transmission will be low. Keep your houses well ventilated as well.