COVID-19 JN.1 Cases Continue To Rise In India: Doctor Explains Transmission Rate And Possible Risks

COVID-19 JN.1 Cases Continue To Rise In India: Doctor Explains Transmission Rate And Possible Risks

Dr. Manoj A G, Consultant Physician explains why some people may be at high risk of contracting COVID-19 JN.1 infection. He also explains the transmission rate and type of this new variant.

A new variant of COVID-19 named as, JN.1 has been detected by health officials and it has been causing a sudden spike in cases again. According to Union health ministry data, 640 new cases and one more death has been recorded in India bringing the total and active caseload to 3000.

This new variant was first detected in US around September this year but now it has also spread to India. The first few cases were detected in Kerala during a routine surveillance. Health officials across India are closely monitoring the variant and its spread. Considering the circumstances, the Union Health Ministry also issued an alert saying, "No clustering of cases had been reported in the new JN.1 variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus."

Few questions about this new variant still remains unanswered for instance, what is the transmission rate of this variant and why is it spreading across India so fast, are there any at risk groups who should be more careful than others and how can a layman differentiate between the symptoms of common influenza or viral and JN.1 COVID-19 variant?

TRENDING NOW

Dr. Manoj A G, Consultant Physician, consults on Practo spoke to TheHealthsite.com and answered these question. Let us take a look at what he said.

Who Are At High Risk Of This Variant?

The emergence of the JN.1 COVID-19 variant globally has stirred concerns. However, current data doesn't indicate heightened severity compared to other variants. Designated a 'variant of interest' by the WHO, further research on its transmissibility and impact on immunity is crucial.

With potential rapid spread due to increased transmissibility, vulnerable groups like the elderly or immunocompromised might be at risk. These populations face heightened susceptibility due to several factors. Firstly, their weakened immune systems make it harder to combat infections, increasing the likelihood of severe illness. Additionally, the presence of pre-existing health conditions among these groups, such as heart disease, diabetes or respiratory issues, can exacerbate the impact of COVID-19 variants, leading to more severe outcomes.

You may like to read

Why Is The Transmission Rate Of This Virus High?

Moreover, the effectiveness of vaccines might be diminished in these populations due to a potentially weaker immune response, leaving them more vulnerable to the virus's effects. Distinguishing variant symptoms from the common cold can be challenging, as both may show similar signs cough, sore throat, and fatigue. However, variants might present unique or more severe symptoms like loss of taste or smell, high grade fever, breathing difficulties, or gastrointestinal issues. Seeking medical assessment is key for accurate diagnosis, especially in these vulnerable populations. To navigate this, maintaining preventive measures vaccination, mask-wearing, hand hygiene is critical. Responding with vigilance instead of panic is essential. Staying informed about guidelines and seeking medical advice concerning symptoms aids in early identification and appropriate management.