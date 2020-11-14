A recent study published in the Journal of Developmental Origins of Health and Diseases revealed that by the end of 2020 approximately 300000 infants could be born to mothers infected by SARS-CoV-2 the virus that causes COVID-19. The study stated that exposure to COVID-19 could pose a risk to the health and aging of individuals who aren't even born yet. Millions more will be born into families who have experienced tremendous stress and upheaval due to the pandemic even if they haven't been infected themselves said the study authors from the University of Southern California (USC) in the US. Long-Term