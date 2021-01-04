As the mercury continues to fall in bone-chilling winter a contrasting scenario is being reported in hospitals of Delhi-NCR. The fast-dipping temperature and post-COVID-19 trauma have led to a rise in cases of heart-related issues. Hospitals are witnessing at least 50 per cent rise in such cases in comparison to last winter. The cases including heart attacks and strokes have significantly increased doctors told the media. Increase In The Number Of Patients Medanta Hospital in Gurugram said it has seen 50 per cent rise in patients coming with heart issues since the start of December. Aakash Healthcare in Delhi said