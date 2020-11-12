A new study published in the journal BMC Psychiatry has shown that many children and young people with obsessive thoughts and compulsions experienced that their obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) anxiety and depressive symptoms worsened during COVID-19. OCD is a mental illness that causes repeated unwanted thoughts or sensations (obsessions) or the urge to do something over and over again (compulsions). Some people can have both obsessions and compulsions. The study also stated that Covid-19 may be associated with adults developing psychiatric disorders. COVID-19 pandemic and OCD Speaking about the study author Judith Nissen from Aarhus University in Denmark said that the