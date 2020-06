A recent study published in the journal Obesity has found that the lockdown can negatively impact diet, sleep and physical activity among children with obesity.

The COVID-19 lockdown has not only had an effect on the lifestyle of office going people but it has also changed the habits of kids as well. While some are using this time to become more healthy by following a nutritious diet and exercising regularly, many others are giving in to their unhealthy cravings and habits. This is also true for many kids. A recent study published in the journal Obesity has found that the lockdown can negatively impact diet, sleep and physical activity among children with obesity.

The study, which was conducted by a University at Buffalo, analyzed overweight children in Italy, who were under confinement during the months of March and April. Their sleeping patterns, eating patterns and screen time was compared to that previous year and it was found to be very different. The research revealed that the children ate an additional meal per day, slept an extra half hour per day, and spent nearly five hours per day in front of the phone, television and computer. However, their physical activity, reduced by more than two hours per week. As per the experts, it is very important for the children to have some physical activity during lockdown

YOGA POSES FOR HEALTHY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Obesity brings with it problems like heart diseases, diabetes and blood pressure in kids too. Therefore, it is very important for children to stay active even while they are stuck at home. So, here we are with a few yoga poses for children which will help them lose weight. These can be easily performed in any confined space.

Ardha Chandraasana or the half-moon pose

This pose tones your buttocks, upper and inner thighs. The added stretch on the sides of the tummy help burn off waist fat. It also strengthens your core and helps with weight loss.

How to

Stand with your feet together.

Raise your hands above your head and clasp your palms together. Extend the stretch by trying to reach for the ceiling.

Exhale, and slowly bend sideways from your hips, keeping your hands together. Remember not to bend forward and keep your elbows straight. You should feel a stretch from your fingertips to your thighs.

Inhale and come back to the standing position. Repeat this pose on the other side.

Utkatasana or the chair pose

It strengthens the core muscles, thighs and tones the buttocks.

Steps

Stand straight on your yoga mat with your palms together in a ‘namaste’ in front of you.

Now raise your hands above your head and bend at the knee so that your thighs are parallel to the floor.

Bend your torso slightly forward and breathe.

Stay in this position for as long as you can. Gently go back to the standing position.

Vrksasana or tree pose

This aasana is great for the abdomen muscles and tones your thighs and arms.

How to