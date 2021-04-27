Coronavirus battle is not ver yet currently the cases of the novel virus attack is witnessing a sudden peak in India. Amid the already existing woes experts have warned that the virus can wreck havoc to your heart. So what COVID-19 is doing to your heart? Experts have revealed that patients hospitalised with Covid-19 may be at risk of developing heart failure even if they do not have a previous history of heart disease or cardiovascular risk factors. While these instances are rare doctors should be aware of this potential complication said the team at Mount Sinai Hospital in the