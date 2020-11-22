Guillain Barre Syndrome is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks healthy nerve cells in your nervous system. Read on to know everything about this Covid-19 associated disorder.

Covid-19 a.k.a coronavirus is a life-threatening disease that upended our lives earlier this year. The crisis has put each one of us at risk of developing infections. To add to the dilemma, the viral disease can lead to various complications, including diabetes, heart conditions, lung fibrosis, etc. The latest complication being associated with the disease is Guillain Barre Syndrome. According to reports, some Covid-19 patients have lost their lives due to this new complication called Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS).

What Is Guillain Barre Syndrome?

Dr Pankaj Agarwal, Senior Consultant – Neurology, Head – Movement Disorders Clinic and In-charge – DBS program, Global Hospital, Mumbai, defines GBS as an "autoimmune disorder in which our body's own immune system goes into overdrive and starts mistakenly attacking the nerves of our hands and legs, leading to a sudden paralysis."

The disorder can be triggered by any "viral infection, either respiratory or gastrointestinal. People may go from normal to a paralyzed state in a matter of 2-3 days, and in severe cases, breathing can be affected, needing ventilator support."

The disease may even affect other organs such as the lungs, respiratory tract including heart, kidney, brain and the gastrointestinal tract.

Symptoms Of Guillain Barre Syndrome

In this syndrome, your immune system starts attacking your nervous system and sends your body in a state of paralysis. The tingling sensation in your toes, feet, and legs is the first symptom you may experience. Other symptoms may include:

Prickling sensations in your limbs

Muscles weakness

Difficulty in walking

Severe back pain

Loss of bladder control

Rapid heart rate

Difficulty in breathing

Unable to move your eyes or face

How Can It Be Treated?

This autoimmune inflammatory disease can resolve on its own. However, the patient should stay in a hospital under close observation to overcome the symptoms of this fatal disease.

Dr Kedar Toraskar, Chief of Critical Care, Wockhardt Hospital, South Bombay, explains that this Covid-19 associated disease can be “potentially life-threatening and may require mechanical ventilatory support. If diagnosed and treated on time with Intravenous immunoglobulin (IV IGg) or plasmapheresis, life-threatening complications can be averted.”

Antibodies are a type of protein produced by the immune system that protects our bodies from foreign substances, such as bacteria and viruses. When a person suffers from Guillain Barre Syndrome, the immune system mistakenly makes antibodies attack the healthy nerves.

Plasmapheresis helps remove these antibodies, from attacking the nerves. Intravenous immunoglobulin, on the other hand, is a blood product prepared from the serums of donors. It contains healthy antibodies that block other antibodies causing GBS.

The treatment aims to support lung function and reduce the severity of the immune attack, while your nervous system recovers.