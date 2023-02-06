COVID-19 And Vaccine Hesitancy: Study Shows Hearing Personal Stories Of Close Ones Can Encourage People To Take Doses

The study also showed the need for people to be more vocal about Covid-19 illness and bereavement experiences with their friends and family which could encourage people to take their vaccine shots.

A new study has shown that hearing the personal experiences of people who got sick with COVID-19 or died from it can encourage people to take the vaccine.

The WHO defines 'herd immunity' as the indirect protection against an infectious disease either through vaccination or immunity development through previous infection. As per experts, this immunity can be a combination of both but no health organization or medical professionals encourages direct exposure to the pathogen. Hence, the role of vaccines is prime when it comes to making a community immune and reducing the disease's severity. As per many experts, herd immunity can be a promising way in our battle against COVID-19. However, the biggest obstacle to achieving this is vaccine hesitancy which still prevails among people. Those who might have taken their primary doses for the infection are now showing hesitancy in taking booster doses.

What did the study find?

According to the study published in the journal Vaccine, the researchers surveyed 1,193 people in the US who were eligible for the vaccine. The research wanted to observe their attitude towards vaccination and to know who among them knew family members or friends who had recovered, were still sick or had died from Covid-19 and had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The study found that for the subjects, the messenger was of more importance than the message. In other words, hearsay about the need for vaccination from trusted people like family members, friends and colleagues was taken more seriously than vaccine mandates telecasted on different forms of media.

The study also showed the need for people to be more vocal about Covid-19 illness and bereavement experiences with their friends and family which could encourage people to take their vaccine shots.

A 2015 study showed that Italian people perceived biotechnology more positively when it was presented to them in English and not in their native tongue. Hence, this study suggested that receiving information about an invention or a product in a foreign language can reduce the negative perception around it. Native language was associated with relatively less public trust in COVID-19 vaccines.

What are some myths about COVID-19 vaccines?

The myths and hesitancy around the COVID-19 vaccine have diluted over a period but have not completely vanished. There are still many who are due for their regular doses or booster doses. With WHO still recognizing COVID-19 as a global public health concern, the need for us to get vaccinated is very relevant. Here are a few myths which might hold people back-

Thinking that no reliable vaccines are made so fast or they have been made in a hurry. COVID-19 vaccines can infect us with the virus. They might contain some secret microchip They can cause infertility For those infected once might not need the vaccine People with weak immunity or other conditions cannot the vaccine, and others.

