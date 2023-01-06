COVID-19 And Sleep Disorders: Can It Cause Insomnia?

Study Finds Sleep Deprivation Can Up Your Risk Of Heart Attack

Researchers conducted a detailed study on why COVID-19 is causing symptoms of insomnia among infected patients as well as people who have recovered.

COVID-19 and its symptoms have had a major impact physical health, mental health and brain function. A lot of research is still being conducted by researchers to understand the scientific reasons behind why the disease has such severe impact on overall health. During the early pandemic years, scientists looked at the costs and benefits of lockdown on peoples sleep patterns. They came to the conclusion that people spent extra hours sleeping but still the quality of sleep was poor. Recently, a new study is being conducted to find out and explain why COVID-19 is messing with our sleep quality and also impacting our dreams.

COVID-19 Could Lead To Insomnia

According to the scientific studies that have already been conducted on this subject, almost 52 per cent of the people suffer from poor sleep and sleep disturbances when they were infected with COVID. Among the sleep related disorders, people mostly suffer from insomnia. They find it difficult to stay asleep and fall asleep. They also repeatedly wake up in the middle of the night or early in the morning.

Studies show that, even after people recovered from the infection, they were continued to face sleep related problems. A study conducted in China found out that among the people who were infected with COVID, 26 per cent of them suffered from symptoms of insomnia even after they were discharged from the hospital. And a US study showed that people who had been infected with COVID were more likely than people who had never been infected to have trouble sleeping, even up to a month after a positive COVID test. Sleep problems even after recovery is something researchers worry about.

However, COVID-19 has had slightly different impacts and after effects on different people depending on their individual immune systems. Some people have recovered quickly and some have not, some people suffered from long COVID symptoms and some did not and the duration of long term impacts have also been different. People suffering from long COVID seem very likely to face persistent sleep problems.

Why Does COVID-19 Effect Our Sleep?

Researchers pose the question again, why does COVID affect our sleep? There are many reasons why this is happening to people. One study states that the causes could be psychological, physiological and environmental. The virus infecting us with COVID, not only attacks our immune system and lungs but also impacts our brain. In our brain, it attacks the areas that control both the sleep and wake states. Researchers are still trying to understand how this works but, in all possibility they say that the virus is infecting our central nervous system or affecting the brain's blood supply. This is why; COVID can take a toll on our sleep quality.