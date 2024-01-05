COVID-19 And Schizophrenia: Are COVID Infected People At High Risk?

A recent study published in the National Library of Medicine found that people infected with COVID-19 may be four times likely to develop the mental disorder, schizophrenia.

Scientists have stated multiple times in previous studies that COVID-19 does have a long-term impact on people's mental health. However, they did not specify how severe the effects may be or how long it may last. A recent study published in the National Library of Medicine, researchers from West Virginia University, US concluded by saying that there is a connection between severe COVID-19 infection and schizophrenia, the major psychological disorder. As per their findings, people who have suffered from severe COVID-19 infections are about four times more likely to get diagnosed with this mental health disorder in the future. On the other hand, people with no infection or less severe infection are at very low risk.

What Is Schizophrenia?

Schizophrenia is a serious psychological disorder. People suffering from this mental health condition cannot interpret reality normally like ordinary people. They may interpret things that we cannot see or hear, they may get hallucinations and elusions and have extreme behaviours and disordered thinking. Schizophrenia can impair their ability to think and function daily like a normal human being. They can even be a danger to themselves or others. The condition requires lifelong treatment and care. If diagnosed and treated early, the symptoms or complications can be suppressed.

COVID-19 And Schizophrenia

Scientists say that past infections can play a major role in triggering schizophrenia. Otherwise, the causes may be trauma or genetic. This is why severe COVID-19 infection may pose high risk especially when its long-term effect on mental health has been proven in earlier studies. Experts note that the younger population are at higher risk of developing Schizophrenia Spectrum and Psychotic Disorders or SSPD after contracting COVID-19. For this reason, experts state that their should be a proper and comprehensive approach to deal with the long-term effects of COVID-19 that people may face in the future and that some people are already dealing with. The pandemic is far from over and we have no idea what it has in store for our long-term health.

