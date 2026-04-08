Country singer Ray Stevens, 87, breaks neck in fall: Why older adults are at higher risk of fractures?

The hospitalisation of Ray Stevens highlights how serious injuries such as neck fractures can be especially in older adults. The good news is that his positive attitude and access to early medical treatment is a good indication for recovery.

Country singer Ray Stevens, 87, has been hospitalised after suffering a neck fracture which sparked concern among fans. Despite his serious injury, reports indicate that the singer is still 'in good spirits' as he goes on to recuperate under medical care.

Ray Stevens health update

According to initial reports the singer had a fracture in the neck otherwise known as a cervical fracture on Sunday March 29. Although there is very little information on the manner in which the injury was sustained sources close to the artist have assured his fans that he is in good health.

Amid his upcoming album, the 87 year old singer's official Instagram account shared a post on April 7 stating, "Legendary entertainer, two-time GRAMMY Award winner, and Country Music Hall of Fame member Ray Stevens is recovering after a fall on Sunday, March 29 that resulted in a broken neck. He was briefly hospitalized in the Nashville area and is now recovering at home. Doctors have advised Stevens to wear a neck brace for approximately four weeks. Despite the injury, he remains fully mobile and in good spirits as he continues his recovery. Stevens' upcoming album Favorites Old & New remains on schedule to release this Friday, April 10, via Curb Records."

What is a neck fracture?

A neck injury involves a break in one or more of the cervical vertebrae which is a type of bone that constitutes the upper part of the spine. The Mayo Clinic states that cervical fractures might be minor cracks or severe breaks that can involve the spinal cord with certain symptoms such as:

Severe neck pain

Limited movement

Tingling or numbness in arms or legs

Weakness or difficulty walking.

In the worst situation the injury might result in nerve damage or paralysis

Highlights

Ray Stevens hospitalised after suffering a neck fracture on March 29 Country legend is now recovering at home and remains in good spirits Doctors have advised him to wear a neck brace for about four weeks Despite injury Ray Stevens is fully mobile Older adults are at higher fracture risk due to bone density loss and osteoporosis

Why are older adults at high risk of breaking bones?

Dr. Rahul Kaul, MS, Orthopaedics, Sharda Hospital and ShardaCare Healthcity told Healthsite that older adults are at high risk of breaking bones because their bones become less dense with age increasing the chance of fractures. In his words, "Osteoporosis makes individuals vulnerable to bone injuries even in minor accidents such as tripping because the bones become weak. Healing takes longer for old people because the bones heal slowly and the body becomes vulnerable to other diseases."

Treatment and recovery for a neck fracture?

A neck fracture is treated depending on the severity of the injury. A person involved in light cases might be treated using neck brace and rest whereas people with severe cases might have to undergo surgery. Healthcare professionals typically recommend:

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Reduced mobility due to a cervical collar or brace

Pain management

Physical therapy to regain movement and strength

Neck injuries especially in older adults can be serious due to the fragility of bones and increased risk of complications but timely medical care can help you recover faster.

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