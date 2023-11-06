Could This Six-Ingredient Concoction Help With High Blood Pressure Issue?

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is when the pressure in your blood vessels is too high, somewhere around 140/90 mmHg or higher, as opposed to a normal pressure between 90/60mmHg and 120/80mmHg. While most people do not feel too many symptoms, in case the blood pressure is too high, it can cause headaches, blurred vision, chest pain, confusion, buzzing in the ears, nosebleeds, abnormal heart rhythm, etc. It can harm the health, and one must seek professional care without delay.

Who is at risk of developing high blood pressure?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), some people are more susceptible than others, and risk factors of high blood pressure include older age, genetics, being overweight or obese, not being physically active, high-salt diet, drinking too much alcohol. Lifestyle changes can help lower high blood pressure. One has to do the following: eat a healthy, low-salt diet, lose weight, be physically active, quit tobacco. A doctor may also recommend one or more medicines.

Nutritionist Ramita Kaur states that there could be a blood pressure healing concoction that can offer some relief. In a video posted on her Instagram handle, she mentioned that including this tea in your routine can help lower high blood pressure and boost the health of the heart.

Ingredients

Coriander seeds -- 5 g Green elaichi -- 1 Turmeric powder -- a pinch Little grated ginger -- 1 inch Lemon juice -- 1 tsp Raw honey (optional)

Preparation

Boil all ingredients for 10 minutes.

Sieve it and add lemon.

You can add honey for taste (optional).

Sip it while it is warm.

Try to consume this drink on an empty stomach in the morning. You can also soak all the ingredients in a glass of water overnight and boil the next morning, said the expert.

The above-mentioned drink may offer relief, but may not be a substitute for medicines. Do check with your doctor before making any dietary changes.