Stones are generally associated with kidneys and gall bladder when referred to in the context of diseases and conditions. But they can affect your tonsils too, the gland-like structures at the back of your throat that protect you against the viruses and bacteria that cross your throat. However, very few people know about tonsil stones though they affect many. In this condition, also known as tonsilloliths, debris and bacteria build up in the crypts (crevices, tunnels, and pits) of your tonsils. They harden or calcify with time and turn into stones. The debris can be white or yellow in colour. Though these stones are difficult to be identified at times, they are characterized by noticeable symptoms like bad breath, sore throat, trouble swallowing, ear pain, persistent cough and swollen tonsils. Poor oral hygiene and frequent bouts of tonsillitis (inflammation of the tonsils) could be the culprits behind tonsil stones. So if you want to prevent them, take some simple steps like practising good oral hygiene, quitting smoking, gargling with salt water, and drinking enough water. Tonsil stones can be diagnosed with an X-ray or a CT Scan and are easily treatable. The treatment modality depends on the severity of symptoms and the size of stones. In case of people with moderately severe symptoms antibiotics are prescribed but in extremely severe cases, where the size of the stone is large, surgical intervention may be required. The process involves complete or partial removal of tonsils. However, if the stones are small in size and show mild symptoms, they can be treated with natural remedies like saline water gurgling, apple cider vinegar, garlic cloves, etc.

Gurgle with salt water

Gargling with salt water can keep your throat healthy by killing any bacteria or virus feeding on the tonsil stones. Also, it can provide you relief from any kind of throat discomfort caused by these stones including scratches and sores. In fact, salt water gargling can loosen and reduce the size of tonsil stones by breaking them while helping you get rid of the bad breath generated by them. Just add ½ teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and gurgle regularly twice a day. You can replace water with diluted apple cider vinegar. Bonus: Apart from rinsing with salt water can be effective in healing oral wounds, says a study published in the journal PLOS One.

Use cotton swabs

You can take the stones out of your tonsils manually if they are in your visual range and small in size. First, you need to dip a cotton swab in water to soften it down and then stand in front of a mirror to locate the stones. Take the swab to the location of the stones and try to gently make them loose. This will help you remove them, finally. After it’s done, rinse your mouth with saline water to expel the debris. The cotton swab method shouldn’t be used for larger stones, or else you may run the risk of bleeding.

Brush your tonsil stones off with essential oils

Some essential oils like myrrh, thieves oil, and lemongrass have anti-inflammatory or antibacterial properties that may help you either reduce or completely remove the tonsil stones. To use any of these oils, you firstly need to dilute them with a carrier oil like coconut oil and then mix a few drops of this oil in your toothpaste. Brush the stones out if they are reachable. In case they are not, try the oil pulling method which basically involves swishing a tablespoon of essential oil for around 10 to 20 minutes. It can help loosen the tonsil stone and eliminate the bacteria. Also, it fights against gum diseases and cavities. Make sure you do not swallow the oil as.

Resort to apple cider vinegar

This is a common kitchen companion that is a boon for many common health issues. In case of tonsil stones, the acid works by disintegrating them into smaller versions and finally eliminating them altogether. Gurgle with apple cider vinegar after diluting it with water. The raw form may be too harsh on your mouth and throat and give a burning sensation.

Have probiotics

Probiotics are known to keep a balance between the good and the bad bacteria. They do not let the bad bacteria grow uncontrollably. Consuming probiotics regularly through foods or supplements can help to kill the bad bacteria of tonsil stones. Yogurt and Skefir could be good sources of probiotics among others.

Chew garlic cloves

According to a study conducted at the University of Copenhagen, garlic can potentially kill the strongest bacterial strains and keep the foul odor produced by them at bay. This natural ingredient is rich in antimicrobial agents called allicin which will help you alleviate the symptoms of tonsil stones. Just crush a few garlic cloves and have them. If your leave the cloves for 10 minutes before having them, the allicin content will increase. Have one garlic clove every day if you have tonsil stones. Raw onions are also effective in staving off bacterial diseases including tonsil stones.

Make clever food choices

Sugary foods are a complete no-no as the bacteria in your tonsils love the sweet environment and thrive well in them. Also, avoid fizzy drinks. Some fruits and vegetables may help you tackle tonsil stones efficiently by improving your oral health. Take apple and carrot for example. While the acidic nature of those juicy apple keep your gums and teeth clean, the beta carotene of carrots also boost the hygiene of your mouth. The anti-bacterial properties of beta carotene help you fight the bacteria causing tonsil stones and finally destroy them.