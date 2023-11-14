Could Persistent Nausea And Vomiting Signal Gestational Diabetes? Here's What A Doctor Says

Morning sickness is common during pregnancy, but persistent nausea and vomiting could be a sign of gestational diabetes. (Photo: Freepik)

Gestational diabetes mellitus is a type of diabetes that develops during pregnancy, typically in the second or third trimester, characterised by elevated blood sugar levels, which can pose risks to both the mother and the baby.

World Diabetes Day, observed globally on November 14 each year, focuses on the disease and how it impacts regular life. The day aims to raise awareness on lesser-known facts about diabetes mellitus, the importance of regular checkups, and nutrition. On the occasion, Dr Surabhi Siddhartha, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar said gestational diabetes is a condition that can develop during pregnancy. It requires careful monitoring and management. Understanding its warning signs is crucial for expectant mothers to ensure a healthy pregnancy.

What is gestational diabetes?

Gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM), said the doctor, is a type of diabetes that develops during pregnancy, typically in the second or third trimester. "It is characterised by elevated blood sugar levels, which can pose risks to both the mother and the developing baby. While most women with gestational diabetes do not have any noticeable symptoms, it is essential to be aware of the risk factors and warning signs," she said.

Who is at risk?

Several factors increase the risk of developing gestational diabetes:

Age: Women over the age of 25 are at a higher risk.

Family history: A family history of diabetes can increase the risk.

Overweight or obesity: Excess body weight can increase the likelihood of gestational diabetes.

Previous gestational diabetes: If you've had gestational diabetes in a previous pregnancy, you're more likely to develop it again.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS): Women with PCOS are at an increased risk.

Ethnicity: Some ethnic groups, such as African American, Hispanic, Asian, and Native American women, are more susceptible.

Warning signs

According to the doctor, while most women with gestational diabetes do not experience noticeable symptoms, some warning signs may indicate the need for further evaluation:

1. Increased thirst and frequent urination: If you find yourself excessively thirsty and need to urinate frequently, it could be a sign of elevated blood sugar levels.

2. Fatigue: Excessive tiredness that is not explained by pregnancy alone may be a sign of gestational diabetes.

3. Unexplained weight loss or gain: Sudden weight changes can be indicative of blood sugar fluctuations.

4. Frequent infections: Gestational diabetes can weaken the immune system, making you more susceptible to infections.

5. Blurred vision: High blood sugar levels can affect your vision, causing blurriness or difficulty focusing.

6. Nausea and vomiting: Morning sickness is common during pregnancy, but persistent nausea and vomiting could be a sign of gestational diabetes.

7. Dark patches on the skin: Some women with gestational diabetes develop dark patches of skin, typically around the neck, armpits, or groin area.

8. Excessive hunger: An insatiable appetite can be a sign of uncontrolled blood sugar levels.

"Many of these warning signs are relatively common during pregnancy and may not necessarily indicate gestational diabetes. If you experience any of these symptoms, it's essential to discuss them with your healthcare provider for a thorough evaluation and appropriate testing," Dr Siddhartha said, adding that regular prenatal check-ups and blood glucose testing are critical for monitoring and ensuring the health of both the mother and the baby.