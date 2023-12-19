Could Being Around Cats In Childhood Have A Link To Schizophrenia? Here's What A Study Found

People may be more than two times as likely to develop schizophrenia-related disorders if they owned cats during childhood. (Photo: Freepik)

Infection from the toxoplasma gondii parasite found in cat feces and undercooked red meat is understood to have links to many unusual things, including mental illnesses.

Most people love to have a pet; some like dogs, others love cats. And while it is largely known that being around pets is good for mental health, can it actually be the opposite? Can spending time with cats throughout childhood have a link to schizophrenia?

In a recent meta-analysis published in the journal 'Schizophrenia Bulletin', Australian researchers identified as many as 17 studies conducted between 1980 and 2023 that associated "cat ownership in childhood with schizophrenia-related disorders" -- a sample size narrowed down from 1,915 studies that dealt with cats during the 43-year time period, according to futurism.com.

The American Psychiatric Association explains that schizophrenia is a chronic brain disorder. When it is active, symptoms can include delusions, hallucinations, disorganised speech, lack of motivation, trouble thinking. With treatment, most symptoms improve greatly and the likelihood of a recurrence diminishes. It adds that while there is no cure for schizophrenia, research is "leading to innovative and safer treatments". Additionally, schizophrenia is known to affect men and women equally, but may have an earlier onset in males.

TRENDING NOW

"People with schizophrenia are more likely to die younger than the general population, largely because of high rates of co-occurring medical conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes," the American Psychiatric Association notes.

When it comes to cats, infection from the 'toxoplasma gondii' parasite found in cat feces and undercooked red meat is understood to have links to many unusual things, including mental illnesses. Toxoplasmosis, an infection that comes from being exposed to the parasitic protozoan is thought of as a "massive risk factor" for years now, and this is why doctors often advise pregnant women to stay away from cat litter and also undercooked meat.

It is toxoplasmosis that has been linked to schizophrenia and other related disorders.

You may like to read

According to the report in futurism.com, scientists at Australia's Queensland Centre for Mental Health Research found there was a 2.24 ratio for developing schizophrenia-related disorders and owning a cat. It means that people may be more than two times as likely to develop schizophrenia-related disorders if they owned cats during childhood, as opposed to those who did not.

Researchers wrote in the paper, "Our field needs to generate novel candidate environmental risk factors, especially those that are potentially modifiable. Within that context, there is a need for more high-quality studies, based on large, representative samples to better understand cat ownership as a candidate risk-modifying factor for mental disorders."