Coughing Attack Can Crack Your Ribs, Damage Lungs: Here Are 5 Simple Ways To Prevent The Condition

Coughing Attack: To improve the condition, immediate help should be sought from a doctor but there are some steps one can take to get relief from a sudden coughing fit:

Coughing is a reflex triggered when the body senses the presence of an irritating substance in the airways or lungs. Generally, coughs can happen in the case of a cold, fever, or throat infection. Two or three coughs are a normal response, but a coughing fit signifies a more serious underlying problem. Asthma, COPD, bronchitis, gastro-oesophageal reflux, sinus, allergy, dust, fumes, and mosquito repellent sprays are some causes of chronic coughing. Out of these, COPD is one of the leading causes of death in people of all ages. According to World Health Organisation, in a recent year, COPD caused 3.23 million deaths worldwide and around 90% of those deaths are of people under 70 years of age.

A coughing fit is the most common and prominent sign of Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). With that, it can also cause severe difficulty in breathing, the presence of bloody mucus in coughs, and high fever and chills. TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr. Manoj Pawar, Associate Consultant- Pulmonology and Critical Care, Manipal Hospitals, Kharadi-Pune to understand more about this condition and tips to prevent it from happening.

How To Prevent Coughing Attacks

To improve the condition, immediate help should be sought from a doctor but there are some steps one can take to get relief from a sudden coughing fit:

Avoid Panicking

Feeling an upcoming urge to a coughing fit can make a person anxious making the situation worse. Trying to suppress the cough by breathing heavily or drinking/ eating anything only makes it worse. The first step is to keep a calm mind and let the coughing fit pass in a relaxed state.

Take Breaths

Sudden deep breathing is not recommended after a coughing fit. The person can try to clear out the throat irritants by taking a couple of conscious and slow shallow breaths. This method should not be used if the coughing is chronic and seems to happen again while breathing.

Drink Plenty of Fluid

Drinking warm and light liquids such as soothing teas or lemon water provide relief to the throat and keeps the mucus thin and easier to clear. Adding a humidifier to the room with fluid consumption makes a team of keeping moisture locked in the body, preventing any dry coughing fits.

Take a Hot Shower

The hot steam can help the throat relax and ease breathing. It can help reduce inflammation and loosen phlegm from within the throat.

Eliminate Triggers

The last step is to limit any triggers such as dust from the room, exposure to toxic fumes or air pollution, and to stop smoking.

People have recorded feeling the onset of coughs more frequently during the morning right after waking up, at the night during sleeping, and after taking physical action such as climbing the stairs. A coughing fit can be a scary experience especially when it is frequent. The fit further impacts the respiratory organs of the body making the individual feel weak and exhausted. Diagnosing the correct ailment and starting treatment early are the key solutions to getting rid of coughing fits.