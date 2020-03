A handful of over-the-counter medications from the time of our grandparents have managed to stand the test of time. One of them is Vicks VapoRub, a topical cough suppressant popularly used to clear the sinuses and alleviate the symptoms of common cold. It contains camphor, menthol, eucalyptus, cedar leaf oil, nutmeg oil, petrolatum, thymol and turpentine oil. These ingredients work together to loosen mucus and provide relief to a sore nose.

But Vicks VapoRub is more than just a cough or cold treatment. Here are some lesser known uses of Vicks VapoRub that you also probably didn’t know about –

Treats eczema or acne

Due to the presence of camphor and eucalyptus, Vicks VapoRub has antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. If you have eczema or acne, Vicks VapoRub can help soothe your skin, reduce inflammation, and clear up your complexion.

Keeps insects away

Apply Vicks VapoRub on your arms, legs, neck, or other areas of exposed skin. The cedar leaf oil present in it will keep bugs including mosquitoes at bay. It can also cure insect bites. Its antibacterial and antimicrobial properties can help reduce swelling and the menthol will soothe itching.

Reduces appearance of stretch marks

Some suggest Vicks VapoRub can diminish the appearance of stretch marks. While it is not proven yet, there is no harm in trying it.

Soothes cracked heels

Vicks VapoRub is an easy remedy for dry skin on your feet. Not only applying this gel on your feet make them super soft, it will also leave them smelling minty fresh. Apply a generous layer to your heels before bed and put your socks on. It is also a common home remedy for athlete’s foot.

Alleviates Headaches

Do you suffer from frequent sinus headaches? Vicks VapoRub is the best home remedy for it. Simply breathe in the scent to clear your head and alleviate cranial pain. For normal headaches, dab Vicks VapoRub onto your temples. The menthol in it can activate the receptors that produce a cooling sensation and soothe an overactive nervous system.

Mitigates sore muscles

When you have aches or pains in your muscles, joints, and tendons, take a bit of Vicks VapoRub and massage into the area. Then cover with a warm towel and you will feel relax.