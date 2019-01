Before you pop an antibiotic for cold and cough, give time tested, homegrown wisdom a chance, says celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. Do the following –

1. Mix methi dana (fenugreek) + jaggery + soonth (dry ginger powder), add it to milk and drink it.

2. If you also have flu, add haldi + kesar to the above mixture.

3. Do the following sequence of yoga asanas to fight cold– (only if you regularly practice yoga asanas)

Sarvangasana: For Sarvangasana, lie down and slowly raise your legs either by first folding them at the knees or by lifting them straight. Place your palms along your back and hips to support it, and raise your body while pointing your toes to the ceiling. All your weight should be on your shoulders. Make sure you breathe slowly and lock your chin into your chest. Your elbows should be touching the floor and your back should be supported. Hold this pose for as long as you are comfortable. To return to the lying position, slowly lower your body.

Halasana: Lie flat on the floor on your back with your feet flat on the floor. Place your arms by your side and bend your knees so that your feet are flat on the floor. Now, slowly raise your legs from the hips. Place your hands on your hips as you raise it and use them as support.

Now slowly bend your legs at the hips and try to touch the floor behind your head with your toes and straighten your hands so they are flat on the floor. Exhale while you go up. To return to the lying position, gently roll your back onto the floor, inhale while you come down. Do not drop down suddenly.

Paschimottanasana: Sit straight with your legs together and stretched out on the floor such that your feet are pointed towards the ceiling. As you inhale, stretch both arms upwards. Now as you exhale, bend forward towards your toes by keeping the spine erect. Hold the big toe of your feet with the index finger and thumb. Make sure you are breathing in as you do this. Now, exhale and gradually bend forward to touch your forehand to the knees, ensuring that your elbows should touch the floor. Stay in this position for at least 10 – 20 seconds as you hold your breath. Now, slowly get back to the sitting position as you inhale. Repeat this asana for 5 or 6 times to attain its benefits.

Alternate to having milk – Soonth, gul and ghee ke small laddoo – take equal amounts of dry ginger, jaggery and ghee, mix it well and roll it into small balls. Start and end your day with one. Also helpful to have one after you have returned home after spending long time outdoors.