Did you know that according to a recent survey, crude infectious disease-related mortality rate in India is 400 per 100,000 persons, which is about twice the prevalence rate in the United States and that there is also a 15-times greater burden of infectious diseases per person in India than in the UK? According to Dr Sanjeev K Singh, Medical Superintendent, Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi, this is very grave considering the fact that in India there is ‘over-consumption of antibiotics’ because doctors usually prescribe antibiotics for even viral infections like cold and diarrhoea. This can cause widespread antibiotic resistance. During winter, viral fever, cold and cough are quite common. Instead of resorting to antibiotics, you must try some natural remedies. Try these health infection-fighting teas.

Ginger tea

Ginger tea can provide quick relief from cough and cold. Ginger can prevent airway contraction. It has antihistamine property that helps in treating allergies. Here’s how to make ginger tea:

• Take a medium piece of ginger, wash and peel it.

• Now, grate ginger or chop it into few pieces.

• Add these ginger pieces to a cup of boiling water and steep it for around 10 to 15 minutes.

• Allow this mixture to cool a little, strain and drink.

• You can also add honey, tulsi leaves and lime juice.

Masala tea

Masala chai has a number of spices in it that are known to fight infection-causing germs. You must have masala chai every day to build up immunity and prevent sore throat and cold. Here’s how to make masala chai:

Blend cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, fennel seeds and peppercorns into a fine powder.

• Boil water.

• Add crushed ginger, spice powder and tea powder.

• Boil for 2-3 minutes.

• Add milk and simmer for 2 to 3 minutes.

• Serve hot.

Cinnamon tea

Cinnamon has antioxidants like polyphenols that help fight infection. Here’s how to make cinnamon tea:

Boil water and add a one-inch long cinnamon stick to it.

Steep for about 10 minutes and then strain out the liquid.

Now add a spoon of honey to the mix. Stir well and drink this tea while it is still warm.

Ajwain tea

Ajwain is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, which relieve chest congestion and fight against cold and sinusitis. Here’s how to make ajwain tea:

Boil water and put some roasted carom seeds in it.

Let it steep for about 10 minutes.

Remove it from flame and mix honey or sugar in it. Have it warm.

Peppermint tea

Peppermint tea with its high content of methanol can ease chest congestion associated with cold and allergies. The mint leaves thin the mucous and acts as an expectorant to relieve dry coughs and sore throat. Menthol, the main component of peppermint tea, can also help your body cool down from inside which can help bring down fever. Here’s how to make peppermint tea:

• In boiling water, put 2 tablespoons of dried peppermint leaves.

• Let it steep for 15-20 minutes and then strain.

• You can add some sweetener or squeeze in some lemon juice according to your taste and enjoy your hot cup of tea.