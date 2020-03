Are you not getting a good night’s rest due to cough? Coughing often becomes worse at night. This is because when a person is lying flat in the bed, mucus can accumulate in the back of the throat and cause coughing.

There are several ways to relieve nighttime cough, including medication, lifestyle changes, and natural remedies. Try these tips to relieve or prevent coughing at night and ensure better sleep:

Elevate the head

Try adding some pillows to raise your head. This can decrease postnasal drip and symptoms of Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) which both cause coughing at night.

Use a humidifier

Dry air can irritate your throat and airways and make a cough worse. Use a humidifier at night to add moisture to the air. This can may help soothe the throat and prevent coughing.

Drink tea with honey

Hot tea with honey can help loosen mucus, soothe the throat and reduce irritation. In a caffeine-free tea, such as herbal tea, add two teaspoons of honey. Drink this tea before bed. Caution – don’t give honey to children younger than 1 year.

Gargle with warm salt water

Doing so can ease a sore or irritated throat. Gargling with warm salt water can also help remove mucus from the back of the throat. Mix a teaspoon of salt in about 6 ounces of warm water and gargle a few times before bed. Do not swallow the salt water.

Quit smoking

Smoking can cause chronic cough. Quitting smoking will not stop the problem overnight, but it will gradually help decrease coughing. When you stop smoking, not only will your cough improve, but your overall health too.

Prevent cockroaches

Cockroaches are a common cause of allergies and asthma attacks. Det rid of cockroaches from your house to reduce coughing and other allergy symptoms.

Use a saline nasal spray

Use of a saline nasal spray can decrease dryness, thin mucus, and remove irritants and allergens from the nose. It may also decrease postnasal drip.