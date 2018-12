A common cold can get quite irritating. But instead of popping antibiotics, here are some yoga asanas and breathing techniques you can do instead.

Konasana

Stand straight and move your feet to stand about 3 feet apart. Lift your hands and keep them at shoulder level. Make sure the palms are facing upwards.

Inhaling, open your hands in T position. Exhaling, look at your right palm.

Breathing normally, twist your body to the left at the waist, slowly go down, touch your left toe and look at your left palm. Wait for a few breaths.

Inhaling, look at your right palm and bring it back to T position. Now exhaling, look at your left palm and twist your body to the right at the waist. Slowly go down, touch your right toe and look at your right palm. Wait for a few breaths.

Now exhale and turn your palms and hands down.

Dradhasana – The firm pose

Lie down on your back and turn to your left side. Fold your left arm and cushion your head on it.

Align your body in one straight line and keep your legs one on top of the other. Rest your right arm on your body. Close your eyes and relax in this pose for 5 minutes.

Shitali Pranayama – The cooling technique

Sit in a meditative pose like padmasana, the lotus pose. Inhale deeply through your nose. Exhale through your mouth. Repeat the process 5-10 times.

Bhramari – The bee technique

Sit in a meditative posture. Inhale deeply through your nose. While exhaling, start humming like a bee. Repeat 5-10 times.

Suptabhadrasana – The lying down butterfly pose

Sit in sukhasana. Stretch out both legs in front of you. Bend your legs at the knee and bring your feet towards your body. The knees should be pointed outwards. Join the soles of your feet with the toes and heels close together. Now maintaining this posture, lie down backwards. Keep your hands by your side. Stay in this asana for as long as you are comfortable.