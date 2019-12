As the temperature drops, you are more likely to catch a cold or flu. But you may probably not get both at the same time.

Researchers at the University of Glasgow explored how respiratory viruses interact with each other and found a negative interaction between influenza A and rhinovirus (a cause of the common cold). Their study is published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

They observed that patients with influenza A were about 70% less likely to also be infected with rhinovirus than patients infected with other virus types.

The study suggested two possibilities:

These two viruses compete with each other for susceptible cells to attack in the body

The immune response to one virus helps resist the second virus from infecting the same person.

Usually the cold virus declines when the flu peaks each winter, the new findings now explains why it happens.

Though these two viruses may not attack you at the same time, you are still vulnerable to one attack as temperature drops gradually. You can keep flu or cold away by staying germ-free.

8 TIPS FOR PREVENTING COLD AND FLU

Wash your hands frequently: Don’t forget to wash your hands before eating or preparing food. Shaking hands is a good gesture when we greet someone, but it could be a way for germs to enter your body. So, clean your hands every time shake hands. It may not be convenient to go to the washroom frequently, so carrying an alcohol-based hand cleaner while on-the-go may be a good idea.

Disinfect shared surfaces

Studies have shown that flu viruses can survive on surfaces for 24 hours. Shared surfaces, such as keyboards, telephones, doorknobs and remote controls are likely to carry more germs. Disinfect these surfaces regularly to avoid getting infected by flu or cold.

Get a flu vaccine

Doctors recommend getting a yearly flu vaccine to avoid getting sick in the winter.

Keep a safe distance from people who are sick

If you are sick, always cover your mouth while sneezing or coughing. This will prevent the spread of virus to others. And while interacting with people who are sick, avoid shaking hands.

Eat plenty of fresh vegetables and fruits

Eating lots of green leafy vegetables can help maintain a healthy immune system.

Exercise regularly

Working out regularly will boost your immune function and help your body fight off any cold or flu germs.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands

It is the nose and your eyes from where germs can get into your body, so it’s recommended to avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Sleep well

Sleep helps recharge your immune system. Studies have shown that people who get less than seven hours of sleep are more likely to develop a cold when exposed to a virus.

Stay hydrated

Drink four to eight glasses of water each day. This will help mucous membranes in the nose and throat stay moist and better equipped to fight germs. Having hot tea may also help to moisturise the mucous membranes.