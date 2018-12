Soups are filling, wholesome and very comforting. This is why they are perfect when the temperature dips outside and all you want to do is have something hot. Soups can be made with as many ingredients as you want. You can customize the spices, the vegetables, the meat and the seasoning that goes inside. Plus, many soups are low calorie and require very little oil. With winter having completely set in all parts of India, the number of common cold cases are also rising. Here we suggest some soup recipes that are not just delicious but they are also full of natural ingredients like lemon, ginger, pepper, garlic and coriander that boost immunity, fight infections and make you recover quickly from common cold and other infections. Here are some soup recipes you need to try this winter.

Coriander and pepper soup

Ingredients

1 cup finely chopped vegetables (carrots, capsicum, cabbage, beans)

3 cups water

3-4 peppercorns

1 bay leaf

5-6 tbsp lemon juice

3 tbsp chopped coriander

3 tbsp spring onions for garnish

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tsp olive oil

Method

Heat oil in a saucepan. Add the mixed vegetables and sauté for 2 minutes. Add water, salt, peppercorns and bay leaf and boil for 15 minutes. Now add the corn flour mixture and salt. Once it thickens, add the chopped coriander, lemon juice, spring onions and pepper powder. Boil for few minutes.

Cinnamon, garlic and tomato soup

Ingredients

3 tomatoes

2 cloves garlic

1 onion

½ tsp cinnamon powder

½ tsp coarsely grounded pepper

4 full walnuts

Method

Chop all vegetables and add water, garlic, walnuts and boil.

Grind and sieve.

In the same water add pepper, cinnamon and boil before serving.

By Naini Setalvad

Vegetable soup with garlic

Ingredients:

2 tsp finely chopped garlic(lehsun)

1 cup chopped and boiled mixed vegetables(french beans, carrots, green peas and cauliflower)

1 tsp oil

1/4 cup finely chopped onions

2 tbsp cooking rolled oats

2 tabsp chopped coriander(dhania)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper(kalimirch) to taste

Method:

Heat oil in a deep non-stick pan, add the garlic and onion and saute on a medium flame for 1- 2 minutes.

Add the mixed vegetables, 3 cups of water, salt and pepper. Mix well and cook on a medium flame for 2 minutes, while stirring continuously.

Add the oats and coriander, mix well, and cook on a medium flame for another 1 minute.

Serve hot.

By Tarla Dalal