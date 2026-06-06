Cortisol and chronic stress: Health effects of high cortisol, risks of hormonal imbalance and natural ways to restore balance

The release of cortisol from the adrenal cortex glands is a natural response of the body under stress and is also known as the "stress hormone." It is very important in helping to regulate metabolism, blood sugar levels, inflammation and sleep and wakefulness. However, when cortisol is released in short spurts, it is actually beneficial. It starts to become a concern when cortisol stays high as a result of chronic stress.

Acute cortisol response to stress

An increase or surge in cortisol is a normal circumstance that may occur when the body is faced with a stressor such as an exam, exercise or an unexpected event. This is a part of the body's "fight-or-flight" reaction, which is controlled by the hypothalamic pituitary adrenal (HPA) axis. According to research published in the journal Psychoneuroendocrinology, indicates that acute increases in cortisol levels may enhance alertness, mental processing and energy supply to meet immediate demands. Generally once the stressor is eliminated, cortisol returns to normal.

Chronic stress and cortisol dysregulation

The problem is with chronic stress, which disturbs the balance of cortisol. One of the most significant studies to come out was published in Health Psychology Review in 2007 titled 'Chronic stress and cortisol dysregulation'by Miller et al (2007), showing that chronic stress can impact how the HPA axis functions and can result in a persistently elevated level of cortisol or great blunting of the cortisol response. Both types of patterns have been associated with health issues.

Health effects of prolonged cortisol elevation

In Endocrine Reviews, another study cited, "Stress and the HPA axis: From normal activity to pathological dysregulation" warns of the numerous health repercussions of prolonged cortisol elevation, including the development of abdominal obesity, insulin resistance, hypertension and impaired immune function. These are the effects that occur due to cortisol's role in the storage of fat, regulation of glucose and control of inflammation.

Impact of cortisol imbalance on mental health

Mental health is also being impacted. Previous research in the journal, Biological Psychiatry, found there to be a strong correlation between chronic stress related cortisol imbalance and some conditions including anxiety and depression. High cortisol levels for long periods disrupt neurotransmitters which help achieve emotional balance and mood.

Significantly, there is no harm in cortisol itself (in fact, even without it, one could not survive or function for that matter). For athletes, cortisol is adaptive, as periods of high cortisol are followed by rest periods, which allows it to have its full effects. The real issue isn't that they have a spike in values, but that they don't recover.

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Lifestyle factors affecting cortisol levels

Lifestyle factors like inadequate sleep, excessive job workload, processed food and chronic digital over-stimulation have a major impact on cortisol levels that remain elevated over an extended period of time. According to the Sleep study, it concluded that sleep deprivation alone increases cortisol levels following the next day increasing cortisol levels and the cycle of being tired and stressed.

How to manage cortisol naturally?

So, managing cortisol levels has nothing to do with stopping it all together, it's just a matter of getting them back in balance. Physical activity, sufficient Sleep, stress Management (mindfulness), Social Connection and nutrient-rich dietary counseling are evidence-based strategies. JAMA Internal Medicine clinical research has been also found that mindfulness based stress reduction programs are significantly effective in reducing the levels of cortisol over time.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for concerns related to cortisol levels, stress, or any health condition.