Coronavirus can wreak havoc on your lungs and we all know it very well now. The unforeseen challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a significant toll on people all across the world. How Does Coronavirus Affect The Lungs? According to a recent study researchers have found that exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein alone was enough to induce Covid-19-like symptoms including severe inflammation of the lungs. SARS-CoV-2 the virus that causes Covid-19 is covered in tiny spike proteins. These proteins bind with receptors on our cells starting a process that allows the virus to release its genetic material