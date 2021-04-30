Coronavirus can wreak havoc on your lungs and we all know it very well now. The unforeseen challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a significant toll on people all across the world. Also Read - Risk factors of severe COVID-19 complication in people with diabetes identified, but metformin reduces risk

How Does Coronavirus Affect The Lungs?

According to a recent study, researchers have found that exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein alone was enough to induce Covid-19-like symptoms, including severe inflammation of the lungs. Also Read - COVID-19 in UP: Yogi govt to float global tender for 4 cr vaccine doses, asks Ayush doctors to join fight

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, is covered in tiny spike proteins. These proteins bind with receptors on our cells, starting a process that allows the virus to release its genetic material into a healthy cell. Also Read - Revised Home Isolation For Mild COVID-19 Cases Released: Read It All Here

Here’s The Step-By-Step Process

Coronavirus enters your body through the mouth, eyes, nose, etc. After entering your body the virus reaches into your respiratory tract, which includes your lungs. Then the virus slowly travels down to your airways. During this process, the lining of your respiratory tract can become irritated and inflamed. In some of the rare cases, the virus infection can also affect your alveoli.

Warning Symptoms That Coronavirus Has Infected Your Lungs

Once coronavirus enters your body, the lungs can give you some of the early signs and symptoms that can help you fight the virus. Here are some of the warning signs you need to look out for:

Irritated Throat Dry Cough Sore Throat Some people who are already suffering from pneumonia can also experience inflamed alveoli. Sudden difficulty in breathing. Acute pain in the lower portion of your lungs. Pain in the chest is also another warning symptom that one should look out for.

The researchers from Old Dominion University, Virginia, US, developed a genetically modified mouse and injected it with a segment of the spike protein and analyzed their response 72 hours later. Another group of mice received only saline to serve as a control.

The genetically modified mice exhibited Covid-19-like symptoms that included severe inflammation, an influx of white blood cells into their lungs, and evidence of a cytokine storm — an immune response in which the body starts to attack its own cells and tissues rather than just fighting off the virus. However, the mice that only received saline remained normal, the results showed.

“Our findings show that the SARS-CoV2 spike protein causes lung injury even without the presence of an intact virus,” said Pavel Solopov, Assistant Professor at the varsity. “This previously unknown mechanism could cause symptoms before substantial viral replication occurs,” Solopov said.

Who Are At Higher Risk?

Coronavirus can affect anyone — irrespective of your age, gender, or anything else. However, studies have shown that some older adults and people who have other health conditions like heart disease, cancer, and diabetes may have more serious symptoms as compared to others.

How Do Help Your Lungs Ward Off The Infection Signs?

Lungs are one of the most important organs of your body and taking care of them especially after you are infected with the novel coronavirus is of utmost importance. How to do it? The first thing to keep in mind is to exercise. Perform lung exercises to keep this organ safe from other long-term effects.