With confirmed cases and death rates of the novel coronavirus steadily showing an upward trend, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that even though most of the confirmed coronavirus cases are confined to China, the outbreak is a “very grave threat” for the rest of the world. He reportedly goes on to say that even though 99 per cent of cases are in China, the cases detected outside this country ‘could be the spark that becomes a bigger fire’. This is indeed alarming.

Various countries around the world have been desperately trying to prevent the virus from spreading in their respective countries. But cases have emerged from across the globe. Countries have suspended flights to and from China and many have closed down the border too. But nothing seems to be working and cases have emerged in regions as far flung as Nepal to the United States to Vietnam to Singapore.

Why some of the infected escape detection

Experts say that the novel coronavirus symptoms in the first week are very mild. It is more or less the same as any other symptoms of any respiratory ailment. So sometimes an infected person may escape detection because he or she may not realise that there is a serious infection. It is only in the second week that majority of infected people face serious lung problems. Another problem is that many people may not realise is that they have been exposed to the coronavirus infection. So, they don’t take precautions, and this contributes further to the spread of the disease.

Are masks really needed?

With the coronavirus outbreak, we see more and more people getting masks as a form of protection. But are these really necessary? Simple surgical masks will not protect you at all. Besides, most effective masks like the N95 are already difficult to find in the market. And, it is not really required if you are not in close contact with an infected person.

Be safe

Instead, you can just wrap a scarf or shawl around d your mouth and nose when you go out. Avoid close contact with patients, try to not go to crowded places and don’t touch your face with your hands. And, wash your hands frequently. This can’t be stressed on enough. This is very important. Use warm water and soap to clean your hands thoroughly at regular intervals.