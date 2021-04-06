India entered the third phase of immunization against novel coronavirus on April 1, 2021. So far the country has vaccinated 8,31,10,926 people from across the nation. But, with the rollout of the COVID vaccines, there is a rising number of complaints from the vaccine recipients about how they have to suffer from various side effects, especially after receiving the second dose. Now, the question is why some people are suffering from the side effects, and are they normal? According to the health experts, sometimes these side effects are good. Let’s understand why. Also Read - COVID-19 Cases And Deaths Will Rise Despite Vaccination: Experts Warn

Common Side Effects Of COVID-19 Vaccine Jabs

Some of the COVID-19 vaccine recipients have stated that the symptoms post-vaccination vary from mild fever to fatigue. While others said that they suffered from symptoms including — a sore arm which is usually localized to the area the inoculation was given, elevated body temperature, mild headache, and muscle pain. Are these symptoms normal? Experts have revealed that these post-vaccination symptoms are mostly found more common among young people as compared to old ones. Some other side effects included skin rashes and itchiness, which reportedly got resolved on its own after a day. Also Read - Did You Know That the Covid-19 Vaccine Used in India is Made From Chimpanzee Poop?

Why Do People Suffer From Side Effects Of The Vaccines?

Have you ever thought about what actually causes reactions? Let’s understand from the experts. Vaccines are generally designed as a copy of a natural infection without the full-blown disease, thus when injected in the body, it generates a protective immunity. The post-vaccination reactions are a result of your body’s immune system’s response to one of the key components of the vaccine — an antigen. What increases the body temperature of an individual after receiving a vaccine dose? According to the experts, when the body faces a bacteria attack, the immune system of the body tried to defend it and tries to destroy the bacteria. In this process, the body releases some chemicals to kill the invader — this raises the body temperature. This means in a way the side effects are good as they are a sign that the vaccine is working for you. But, remember do not to ignore symptoms such as an allergic skin reaction or major breathing issues. Consult a doctor if any of the above side effects pertains to more than just a day or two. Also, you can lower your side effect symptoms by including some of the easy tips from the experts:

1. Keep yourself hydrated — drink fluids as much as you can.

2. After vaccination, give your body some rest — refrain yourself from doing any type of heavy work.

3. Eat nutritious foods to help your system function better.

4. Post-vaccination, consult your doctors before taking any type of medicine.