This three-week nationwide lockdown is a great initiative by the Indian government to break the Covid-19 infection cycle. But it has also brought normal life to a grinding halt. The movement restriction and the news of the rising number of coronavirus cases is creating fear among the people. Experts are concerned that being anxious and panic can possibly make people think, say or do things that might not consider appropriate under normal circumstances. With the intention to help people stay calm and conscious during the lockdown, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a list of do’s and don’ts. Have a look at it –

How to handle social isolation

Normally, we all wait of the weekend offs to stay and relax at home. But staying at home for longer time can also be boring. Which is exactly how we all are feeling now due to lockdown. The health ministry advisory suggests some ways to keep positive and cheerful during this time. It says –

Be busy. Have a regular schedule. Help in doing some of the work at home.

Distract yourself from negative emotions by listening to music, reading, watching an entertaining programme on television. If you had old hobbies like painting, gardening or stitching, go back to them. Rediscover your hobbies.

Eat well and drink plenty of fluids.

Be physically active. Do simple indoor exercises that will keep you fit and feeling fit.

Sharing is caring. Understand if someone around you needs advice, food or other essentials. Be willing to share.

Elderly people may feel confused, lost and need help. Offer them help by getting them what they need, their medicines, daily needs etc.

If you have children at home, keep them busy by allowing them to help in the household chores – make them feel responsible and acquire new skills

Tips for handling emotional problems

Knowing more about this pandemic may make you feel less fearful. But make sure to access and believe only the most reliable sources of information for self-protection, warns the government. It advises not to follow sensational news or social media posts that may impact your mental state. If you are going through any emotional issue, the government advisory suggests trying these tips –

At times of anxiety, practice breathing slowly for a few minutes. Try and distance the thoughts that are making you anxious. Think of something calm and serene, and slowdown your mind.

When feeling angry and irritated, calm your mind, counting back from 10 to 1, distracting yourself helps.

Even when feeling afraid, deal with it by asking yourself:

What is under my control? Am I unnecessarily worrying about the worst thing that can happen? When I have been stressed in the past, how have I managed? What are the things I can do to help myself and be positive?

Feeling lonely or sad is also quite common. Stay connected with others. Communication can help you to connect with family and friends. Call up people whom you haven’t spoken to and surprise them. Discuss happy events, common interests, exchange cooking tips, share music.

The government has also provided a helpline number (080-46110007) in case you need advice from a mental health professional. If any of these emotions persist continuously for several days, despite you trying to get out of it, the ministry guidelines suggest talking about it with someone. If the feelings still worsen, you may call at the above helpline number or contact your doctor / mental health professional.

