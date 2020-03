Trials of malaria pills - chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are underway in many countries, including China, France and the United States. © Shutterstock

Researchers across the globe are testing the efficacy of malaria drugs in helping treat patients infected with coronavirus or COVID-19. Trials of malaria pills – chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are underway in many countries, including China, France and the United States. Even though there is still no strong evidence to show that they are effective, the drugs are being used in some coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has decided to ban export of hydroxychloroquine and formulations made from the medication. This is apparently done to avoid shortage of this potential coronavirus drug in the country. The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) has already reported shortage of hydroxychloroquine earlier this week.

According to the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India, currently there is no shortage of the drug in the country. But they warned that companies are facing acute shortages of staff to run operations. Late on Tuesday, India ordered a 21-day lockdown in a bid to contain the spread of the disease.

India is the world’s largest supplier of generic drugs. Following the coronavirus outbreak, the country stopped export of ventilators, sanitizers and personal protection equipment such as masks and clothing. It also restricted the export of 26 pharmaceutical ingredients and the medicines made from them, including Paracetamol last month.

Malaria drugs offer hope for COVID-19 patients

There are currently no approved treatments, or preventive vaccines for COVID-19, which has killed more than 18,000 people worldwide. Even most severely ill patients largely receive only supportive care such as breathing assistance. Meanwhile, researchers are studying existing treatments used to treat some viral infections can also fight COVID-19. Some U.S. clinicians have started using hydroxychloroquine at different doses to treat coronavirus patients.

Chloroquine is a synthetic form of quinine found on the bark of the cinchona plant. It has been used since ancient times to treat fever. Hydroxychloroquine is a less toxic version. Currently, both the drugs are used to combat malaria. Research also indicate that chloroquine could be used against some viral infections.

Do they really work?

However, most of the trails are in the preliminary stage and it is not clear yet if these drugs are effective against COVID-19.

A trial conducted in France showed that 25% of patients given hydroxychloroquine still carried the coronavirus after six days. But trail results from Chinese researchers showed that chloroquine treatment of COVID-19 patients had clinical and virologic benefit.

The University of Minnesota has also launched a 1,500-person trial to see whether hydroxychloroquine can prevent or reduce the severity of COVID-19. Trials of the malaria drugs are also underway in the United Kingdom, Norway and Thailand.

Earlier, a combination of anti-HIV drugs Lopinavir and Ritonavir was widely recommended for use in treatment of COVID-19. However, a recent study in China found that the treatment with this combination drug led to no better outcomes in COVID-19 patients.

Click here for our latest updates on coronavirus.