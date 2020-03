According the WHO guidelines, health care workers involved in the direct care of coronavirus patients should use gowns, gloves, medical mask, and eye protection (goggles or face shield).

You can stay home to prevent coronavirus infection, but not the doctors, nurses and health workers. These people are at the frontline of the fight against coronavirus. They are risking their lives to save those who are infected by the virus. They are burning the midnight oil so that you can stay safe at home. These heroes also need to be well equipped to protect themselves from the deadly virus. But is the government providing enough safety gear for them? Are they safe?

Some media reports have exposed horrifying conditons in some hospitals, where coronavirus patients are being treated. One report revealed that doctors in Kolkata are being given raincoats, poor quality surgical masks, used gloves as equipment to fight the COVID-19.

This is a gross violation of the standards for PPE (personal protective equipment) prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO). According the WHO guidelines, health care workers involved in the direct care of coronavirus patients should use gowns, gloves, medical mask, and eye protection (goggles or face shield). But doctors in Kolkata are apparently made to beg for the prescribed PPE.

The doctors’ dilemma

The doctors posted in a hospital in Kolkata are complaining about lack of proper protective kits. They fear that if they get infected while treating the COVID-19 patients, the disease will spread like wildfire. They can spread to many other people in the hospital, including those who visit them for check-ups. Since doctors are staying in the same hostel, there are also chances of more infection among them.

One of the interns, who preferred to remain anonymous, said that they are given raincoats for gowns, poor quality surgical masks, used gloves while treating the COVID-patients.

Besides inadequate protective gears, the doctors are dealing with long duty hours. Many are made to work for 12 hours at a stretch. Moreover, the interns are given proper training to deal with the COVID-19 patients – the source said. All this is making their task even more challenging, not only dangerous. The situation is no different in other hospitals, he added.

This is the ground reality at the frontline in the fight against coronavirus. The ugly truth these heroes are facing every day amidst this coronavirus pandemic.

Click here for our latest updates on coronavirus.