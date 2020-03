In India too, Ayurveda experts are promoting some herbs to protect against the deadly virus. © Shutterstock

There is no known cure for the coronavirus which has killed more than 5,000 people, and sickened over 140,000 worldwide. As scientists race to find a cure and vaccine for coronavirus, some people are promoting herbal remedies to fight the deadly virus.

As per media reports, the Chinese government is also pushing on use of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) in the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak. Alongside mainstream antiviral drugs, COVID-19 patients in China are given a concoction of herbs. Called the “lung-clearing and detoxing soup”, this herbal compound is made from over 20 herbs, including ephedra, cinnamon twigs and licorice root.

If reports are to be believed, more than 85% of all coronavirus patients in China had received herbal remedies, apart from mainstream antiviral drugs.

While Chinese government is trying to promote TCM at home and abroad, western medical experts have long questioned their safety and effectiveness.

Ayurvedic cure for Coronavirus

In India too, Ayurveda experts are promoting some herbs to protect against the deadly virus. Strengthening the immune system is the key to fighting the deadly coronavirus, say Ayurveda experts here. They suggest consuming medicinal herbs such as amla, giloy, shilajit, tulsi, shilajit, ashwagandha and neem can help strengthen your immune system.

They claim that eating a tablespoon of Chywanprash daily can enhance your immunity and help prevent coronavirus.

Drinking ginger, mint, cinnamon, or fennel tea can also boost your immunity – they said.

Tips From Swami Ramdev Baba

Recently, Swami Ramdev Baba also suggested yoga and Ayurveda as potential remedies against coronavirus.

The yoga guru also emphasised the need to build a good immunity system to prevent diseases including coronavirus. According to him, yoga poses such as Surya Namaskar, Pranayam and Kapal Bhati can help boost one’s immunity against diseases.

The yoga guru also suggested consuming Ayurvedic herb giloy (Tinospora Cordifolia) to protect against coronavirus infection.

So far there is no evidence that herbal remedies can fight against the coronavirus. The best way to prevent COVID-19 is to avoid getting exposed to the virus. And health experts across the globe unanimously agree on this. So, continue to follow the established precautions measures until a remedy is found.

Basic Protective Measures To Prevent COVID-19

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Keep at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance from people who is coughing or sneezing.

Do not touch eyes, nose and mouth with unclean hands

When coughing or sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue.

If you develop fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical advice promptly.