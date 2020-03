The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India has risen to 31 on Friday, with a patient in Delhi testing positive.. However, the number is apprehended to rise as 23 more people have shown signs of the deadly virus in the first tests. Their samples have been sent to Pune’s National Institute of Virology (NIV) for confirmation. The numbers of the coronavirus patients in India have escalated drastically in just a little span, the latest being two cases in Delhi and Telengana. The current situation demands a lot more alertness on our part and the cornerstone of successful treatment is early detection of a disease. Early detection is possible when you spot the symptoms on time. Here are the signs and symptoms of coronavirus that you should watch out for.

Mild Symptoms

Symptoms of coronavirus can show up between 2 to 14 days after exposure. In the initial stages, they are a lot like the common cold, and you might notice fever, cough, shortness of breath or breathing difficulties.

Serious Symptoms

There are a range of infections which may go from mild to serious. In extreme cases, this disease can lead to pneumonia and severe acute respiratory syndrome (severe breathing difficulty), respiratory failure or even septic shock. The people who are mostly at risk of death are the elderly and the ones with a weakened immune system.

Gastrointestinal (GI)Symptoms

Apart from the already-mentioned signs, there are other type of symptoms too which we often tend to ignore. These are the gastrointestinal symptoms which include vomiting, nausea, lose bowel movement and abdominal discomfort. However, these signs were not considered among the primary clinical features of the novel coronavirus until researchers observed about the same in US.

As per Michelle Holshue, Master of Public Health, of the Centers for Disease Control, Atlanta, and colleagues, coronavirus RNA was detected in a patient’s stool sample on the 7th day after illness, and the patient’s clinical symptoms included a 2-day history of nausea and vomiting prior to admission.

According to a brief report in the New England Journal of Medicine, the patient, who is 35 years of age, showed signs of gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms and dry cough, but there was no shortness of breath or chest pain detected. Later, the patient complained of loose bowel movement and reported abdominal discomfort.