COVID-19 and air pollution: Here's how they will affect you.

With the toxic air pollution looming over our heads, India’s battle against the novel coronavirus is set to face a new range of challenges and hurdles. High air pollution, low temperature, and coronavirus may turn out to be a deadly combination. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 83,64,086 while death toll reaches 1,24,315

While COVID-19 has been detected as a serious respiratory illness causing a virus, it is natural to assume that exposure to polluted or toxic air only heightens the risk of serious respiratory diseases. That being said, let us look at this problem in detail. Also Read - Over 600 rescued children test positive for Covid-19 in Andhra: Is coronavirus dangerous to kids?

COVID-19 and Air pollution – The double trouble Also Read - COVID-19: Scientists identify patients who recover quickly, sustain antibodies

Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).

Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath, and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, an infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death.

That being said, the rising pollutants in the air will add more risk to the lives of humans. Inhaling this toxic air can cause serious lung problems. When humanity is already threatened with the COVID-19 virus, inhaling toxic air will fly add more miseries.

India has the second-largest number of coronavirus cases to date and considering the increase in the level of air pollution, it is going to be one of the major setbacks in the fight against COVID-19.

Avoid firecrackers this Diwali!

Considering the potentially harmful consequences of burning firecrackers amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation and approaching winter, the Maharashtra government has urged citizens to reduce firecracker activity during Diwali to avoid a deadly mix of high air pollution levels, low temperatures, and coronavirus, which affects the respiratory tract.

The statement by the government read – “People should avoid bursting firecrackers during this Diwali as air pollution could pose a problem for coronavirus patients”. The government has also urged citizens to maintain social distancing at all costs.

In a press release, the government stated that firecrackers are burst on a big scale every year during Diwali. This causes a rise in the air and sound pollution levels and their effects on the health of people and animals are visible for a considerable period after the festival.

“Those affected by COVID-19 are likely to be troubled directly due to the air pollution caused by the bursting of firecrackers. Considering this, people should avoid bursting firecrackers this year. Instead, they can light lamps on a big scale and celebrate the festival,” the release added.

Long-term exposure to air pollution may increase COVID-19 death risk

A new analysis of more than 3,000 counties in the US has found that people with long-term exposure to fine-particle pollutants may be more likely to die from COVID-19.

The research, published in the journal Science Advances, investigated the impact of long-term exposure to PM 2.5 pollutants — tiny particles in the air that are two and one-half microns or less in width — on COVID-19 mortality rates in 3089 counties in the US, “covering 98 per cent of the population.”

It found that “higher historical exposure” to these particulate pollutants is associated with greater county-level COVID-19 mortality rates after accounting for several area-level risk factors.

Toxic air and its effect on the lives

The World Health Organization (WHO) in a recent report has stated that toxic air can kill 7 million people a year globally. Also, they have claimed that not just long term exposure to air pollution but also, short term exposure to air pollution can result in long term respiratory illnesses.

With India already celebrating the festive season with firecrackers and farmers burning thousands of acres of crops all over the northern hemisphere, it is believed that human lives are yet again under great threat.

How to stay safe?

As air pollution engulfs various states across the nation, the quality of the air you are proving your lungs with is degrading. Understandably, the toxic air is making everyone cough, causing throat irritation, and even spreading viral infections. Take these small steps to keep you safe.

Avoid morning walks

Use good quality masks when outdoor

Stay hydrated and follow a healthy diet

Avoid smoking

Lungs cleansing – take steam every day as a process of lung detoxification.

India’s fight against COVID-19

With a fresh spike of 47,638 coronavirus infections and 670 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally on Friday rose to 84,11,724.

Out of the total Covid-19 cases in the country, 5,20,773 are currently active, 77,65,966 have been discharged, and 1,24,985 lost the battle against the pandemic.

While the recovery rate stands at 92.32 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.49 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted 11,64,648 sample tests in a single day on Thursday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 10,77,28,088.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 17,03,444 cases, including 44,804 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

The national capital continued to log over 6,500 Covid cases on Thursday as well where it recorded 6,715 new infections, taking the overall coronavirus tally to 4,16,653 even as the positivity rate stood at 12.84 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the city.

World fighting the coronavirus

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped the 48.5 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 12,31,610, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 48,590,825 and 12,31,616, respectively, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 96,04,077 and 2,34,904, respectively, according to the CSSE.

(With inputs from Agencies)