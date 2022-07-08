COVID-19 To Become Endemic In US In 2 Years: But People Will Still Not Be Safe, Say Experts

Coronavirus Will Become Endemic In The US In Two Years

According to researchers, the COVID-19 disease may reach an endemic stage in the United States but this will happen in at least two years. But, precautions are a must because people are still at risk!

Over the past two years, scientists have come to see that SARS-CoV-2 yields non-sterilizing immunity. People who have been infected or vaccinated are still at risk of re-infection. So experts expect that the virus won't go away any time soon. According to researchers, the COVID-19 disease may reach an endemic stage in the United States but this will happen only after two years or so. This conclusion was drawn after conducting a study modelled on rats. The researchers noted that illnesses like the common cold and the flu have become endemic in human populations, meaning everyone gets them every now and then, but for most people, they aren't especially harmful.

About The Study

Rats, like humans, are also susceptible to coronavirus. For the purpose of the study, researchers from Yale School of Medicine in the US used rats as a base to better understand the possibility of COVID becoming an endemic disease. These rats were exposed to the coronavirus twice. The first time they contracted an upper respiratory tract infection and then recovered. After the second exposure, the rates of re-infection showed that natural exposure yielded a mix of immunity levels, with those exposed to more viruses through close contact having stronger immunity, and those placed in a contaminated cage having higher rates of re-infection.

Takeaway From The Study

People who get infected naturally will develop a better immunity than others. With both vaccination and natural exposure, the population accumulates broad immunity that pushes the virus towards endemic stability. Using this data, the research team found out the exact amount t of time this virus strain requires to become endemic in the United States which is 1437 days or just under four years from the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

Endemic Phase Does Not Mean No Infection

After the virus reaches its endemic phase, 15.4 per cent of the population would be prone to infection at any given time. Experts have claimed that the circulation of the virus will still take place after two years. it is crucial that vulnerable groups are paid more attention. even in its endemic state the virus is contagious and people will still be unsafe. However this experiment did not take into account the tendency of the virus to constantly mutate. There are chances that because of the mutation, this theory could be proven wrong. This strain is the most unpredictable than any other virus. If due to mutations, it becomes more pathogenic, that might make it more deadly. One positive note made by experts is that, this virus is seen to become more contagious and less pathogenic day by day.