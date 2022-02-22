Coronavirus Can Block Coronary Artery, Form Fatal Blood Clots: Warning Signs COVID Has Entered Your Heart

There are two health conditions that can come up due to COVID infecting the heart. One, it can lead to Myocarditis. And, the second health condition that one may develop when COVID enters the heart is Blood Clotting.

The world saw the emergence of one of the deadliest virus attacks in 2019, when Wuhan, a city in China reported the first case of COVID-19. The virus which directly enters the body through respiratory organs can lead to a catastrophic impact on the lungs. The effect of the COVID virus on the lungs was informed by the experts since the beginning of the pandemic days, but little was known about its effect on the heart.

COVID And Its Effects On Heart

COVID virus doesn't just affect the lungs, it also enters the heart and leaves it in a poor health condition, even after the individual has recovered completely. Does this worry you? well, you must understand the ways it can affect the heart. let's get deeper into this and know how COVID wrecks havoc after it enters the heart.

While heart disease has been one of the major health concerns in India, Covid-19 has exacerbated the condition significantly. According to the Global Burden of Disease, nearly a quarter (24.8 per cent) of all deaths in India is due to cardiovascular diseases (CVD). Speaking to the media, Dr. Ramakanta Panda, cardiac surgeon and head of Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai, said, "Heart disease and Covid are intricately linked. If you remove the 'O' and 'I', Covid becomes CVD. Covid- 19 is like a stress test for the heart.

According to the data, most of the COVID patients have reported a rise in cardiovascular issues even after recovering from the virus infection. Data shows that nearly 20 per cent of COVID patients suffer from heart diseases during the illness or post-recovery.

How Does COVID Affect the Heart?

COVID, as discussed above, can severely damage the heart in most cases. According to the cardiologists, Covid affects the heart in two ways: first, it blocks the coronary artery, second, it results in the weakening of the heart muscles. However, the concerning part is for all those people who already have a blockage in their heart, Covid can cause a full blockage after entering the organ.

And, in those COVID patients who do not have a blockage in their heart, sudden blood clots can form which can eventually lead to a heart attack or severe heart diseases. How does this happen? Cardiologists explain that in the case of weak heart muscles, these cannot pump blood, patients become breathless, and the risk of an attack increases.

Some health complications can increase a COVID patient's chance of developing a heart issue and a cardiac arrest. According to the experts, Covid causes heart conditions in those above 60, and with some form of blockage in their body, or co-morbidities like:

Hypertension or high blood pressure (High BP) Obesity Diabetes Smoking

Dr. Dubey from Manipal hospital stated that they have seen asymptomatic patients come in, and complain of pain and then suffer from a heart attack. "It is not dependent on how severe Covid is. Even asymptomatic patients can suffer from heart attacks and heart-related issues," he was quoted as saying.

Who Is At Risk Of Developing Heart Diseases Due To COVID?

According to a recent study published in the journal Nature Medicine, even a mild case of Covid-19 can increase a person's risk of cardiovascular problems for at least a year after diagnosis. Experts also stated that the rates of many conditions, such as heart failure and stroke, were substantially higher in people who had recovered from Covid infection than in those individuals who hadn't had the infection.

"The logic is simple: Covid is known to affect the lungs. The air we breathe contains oxygen and goes to our lungs. When the lungs don't do their job, the heart gets stressed and has to work harder. This increased demand for oxygen may cause heart rhythm disturbances; which in turn might lead to heart attack or heart failure," Panda said.

The expert also stated that several chemicals are released by the body to fight the virus infection when COVID enters. These chemicals are responsible for weakening the heart to that level where it becomes prone to diseases such as heart attack, stroke, etc. "These can also weaken heart muscles causing clotting of blood among infected patients. Hence, Covid-19 can also present itself as heart disease," Panda said. He further added, "Covid unmasks silent cardiac symptoms among people with previously undiagnosed heart disease."

Signs COVID Has Entered Your Heart

While many studies talk about respiratory symptoms that one may face when the COVID virus enters the body. But, are you aware of the symptoms which may occur when your heart gets affected by COVID? Let's understand the signs which say that your heart is in danger due to COVID virus infection.

Pain in your chest Difficulty in breathing Extreme tiredness and fatigue Uneven or irregular heartbeat rate

Two health conditions can come up due to COVID infecting the heart. One, it can lead to Myocarditis. What is this condition? This is inflammation of the heart muscle. This condition makes it hard for the heart to pump blood and beat normally.

And, the second health condition that one may develop when COVID enters the heart is Blood Clotting. Blood clots are normal in COVID patients. There are two different types of blood clots - Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and Pulmonary embolism (PE).

Some of the other symptoms may include:

Coughing up mucus with blood. Pain in the chest when breathing. Swelling

(With inputs from Agencies)