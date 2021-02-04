Coronary heart disease (CHD) also called coronary artery disease is a condition which occurs due to buildup of cholesterol-containing deposits (plaques) inside the coronary arteries which supply oxygen and blood to the heart. It is a major cause of death worldwide. For people with severe form of the disease coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) is performed to improve blood flow to the heart. Women are said to be at a higher risk of experiencing worse outcomes after bypass surgery compared with men. A new study has provided an explanation to this disparity as well as revealed opportunities to improve outcomes