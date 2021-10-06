India Seeing Rising Cases Of Coronary Artery Disease Among Young Adults: Expert Explains Why

Currently, 30-40% of patients undergoing coronary angioplasty and coronary artery bypass surgery are in the age group of less than 50-years-old.

Heart diseases are not limited to the older population, even youngsters can encounter them. In fact, doctors in India are seeing an increasing prevalence of coronary artery disease in young adults of the 30-40 age group.

"Getting a severe coronary artery disease in the age group of the 30s and 40s is increasing in Indian population. Ethnic-wise, South Asians especially Indians are more vulnerable to have coronary artery disease (CAD) at the young age with a prevalence of 10-15 %," said Dr Upendra Bhalerao, Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeon at Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, Mumbai, said

"This premature coronary artery disease is seen in varied forms, presenting as classical angina, heart failure, and the most fatal as massive acute myocardial infarction leading to sudden death. In the current clinical practice, 30-40% of patients undergoing coronary angioplasty and coronary artery bypass surgery are in the age group of less than 50-years-old," he added.

Dr. Bhalerao further revealed that he had seen at least 100-150 cases of young people in the age group of 30-40 years, requiring cardiac procedures in last one year, which highlights that there is a significant increase in such cases.

"The common complaints of these patients are chest pain, discomfort shortness of breath. Timely medical attention remains key to manage heart problems. The expert will decide on an appropriate line of treatment for you," he stated.

Causes and symptoms of Coronary artery disease

Dr Bhalerao explained: Coronary artery disease is usually caused by a build-up of cholesterol-rich deposits or plaques on the lining inside the artery. These plaques are also called atheromatous plaques, they cause thickening of the arterial wall and narrowing of the arterial space through which blood flows to reach the heart. This leads to a decrease in blood supply to myocardium i.e. heart muscle.

Various factors can lead to premature coronary artery disease. "Primary reasons are sedentary lifestyle, psychological stress, obesity, hypertension, diabetes, smoking, family heart disease, hypercholesterolemia secondary to junk food habits," Dr. Bhalerao noted.

Therefore, it is essential to adhere to a healthy lifestyle and cut down on smoking and alcohol to prevent further heart problems.

"Lifestyle modification like eating a balanced and healthy diet, regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, opting for relaxation techniques like yoga and meditation to de-stress, controlling comorbidities like hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol, going for regular cardiac screening after every 6 months can keep your heart healthy," asserted Dr. Bhalerao.

Watch out for the common symptoms of coronary artery disease such as chest pain, discomfort and shortness of breath, as timely medical attention remains key to manage heart problems.

Workplace stress, junk food can take a toll on your heart

Dr. Bhalerao cited a case of coronary artery disease related to psychological stress.

According to him, one Lerrick Ferraro, a 38-year-old software developer working at a corporate office in Mumbai, was admitted to the hospital with acute onset of chest pain and cardiovascular collapse presenting as low blood pressure. He underwent coronary angiography which showed severe triple vessel coronary artery disease. All three coronary arteries had more than 90 percent blockages with a decrease in the pumping power of the heart.

Surprisingly, the patient did not have comorbidities like diabetes, smoking habits, or a family history of heart disease. But he admitted that he was under a lot of psychological stress at his workplace.

"The patient underwent coronary artery bypass surgery and received 5 bypass grafts to the blocked coronary arteries and their branches. He received arterial conduits (both mammary arteries and radial artery graft) to give him the long-term benefit of coronary revascularization. He has recovered completely and is back to his office work after 4 weeks of rest and physiotherapy," Dr. Bhalerao said.

Poor lifestyle choices like eating too much fast-food can also take a toll on one's heart making one vulnerable to heart problems.

Another 29-year-old patient, named Naik, who is a bank employee was brought to the emergency room of the hospital with chest discomfort and jaw pain. The physician got the ECG and found that patient was suffering from acute myocardial infarction. He had completely occluded 100% Left anterior descending artery and needed emergency primary angiography to restore the blood flow to the heart.

It was found that the patient had no family history of diabetes but was an avid fast-food lover with cholesterol levels 4 times than normal and would smoke too, Dr. Bhalerao said.

The doctor pointed out that there are many patients like these two who are struggling with heart disease at a younger age while some continue to suffer in silence as many cases go unreported.

