World COPD Day: Understanding The Similarities And Differences Between Asthma And COPD

World COPD Day: Understanding The Similarities And Differences Between Asthma And COPD

Some people suffer from Asthma and COPD simultaneously, leading to confusion between the two diseases. Here are all the differences between asthma and COPD that you should know about.

Do you have a cough that you can't seem to get rid of? Do you have a habit of cleaning your throat a lot? That after two flights of stairs, you need to take a break and collect your breath? These typical signs and symptoms could be completely innocuous. However, they could also be signs of a significant underlying issue called chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or Asthma. Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) are lung diseases, causing swelling in the airways and making it difficult to breathe. Asthma patients can be triggered by something they're allergic to (pollen, mould) or physical activity, causing swelling.

COPD is an umbrella term for progressive, inflammatory lung illnesses such as chronic bronchitis and emphysema. It is a severe worldwide health hazard that is often underestimated. COPD includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis. Some people suffer from Asthma and COPD simultaneously, causing an overlap called Asthma COPD overlap (ACO), changing the way one's lungs work, making Bronchial constriction more likely. About 40% of people with COPD also contract Asthma.

What's The Overlap?

Because ACO can be more serious than either condition alone, it's critical to diagnose and treat it. Although there is no cure, breathing and quality of life can be improved.

Who Is At Risk for Asthma, COPD, Or ACO?

COPD is more likely in people who smoke, breathe in pollution/chemicals at work for a long time or inhale firewood smoke while cooking. As a result, the disease frequently manifests itself in middle age or later in life. Gene changes that are passed down through families can sometimes cause Asthma. It's more likely to get the disease if one of the parents has it.

You may like to read

Symptoms

Asthma and COPD can both lead to:

Breathing problems

Cough

Wheezing

Asthma, on the other hand, is characterized by attacks of wheezing and chest tightness. It improves with time, whereas COPD symptoms are more persistent, with a cough producing phlegm.

ACO might also have the following symptoms:

Flare-ups or harsh symptoms are usually relieved by taking an inhaled bronchodilator (medications that open the airways)

Neutrophils or Eosinophils may be found in one's spit. (white blood cells linked to inflammation)

Diagnosis

The doctors perform physical examinations and inquire about things like:

Signs and symptoms

Family history of asthma or allergies

If one smokes or inhales secondhand smoke

If one works in an environment containing chemicals or other substances that can irritate the lungs

A spirometry test is performed to see how well the lungs are working.

A challenge test might also be used to diagnose Asthma.

Treatment

Asthma is a long-term medical condition that can be managed with proper treatment. Recognizing the triggers and taking precautions to avoid them is an integral part of treatment, while also monitoring the breathing to ensure that daily asthma medications are working correctly. Taking medications basis the prescription by the doctor is an essential step to better lung health.

Treatment options include:

Short-acting beta-agonists, salbutamol, levo-salbutamol are examples of bronchodilators that are usually used for symptom control. Good treatment of Asthma will reduce the need to use these medications

Long-term asthma control medications include inhaled corticosteroids (most important), Inhaled long-acting beta-agonists-bronchodilators, combination inhalers, leukotriene modifiers (Montuleukast)

Allergy Medications (immunotherapy) injection and under the tongue can help in controlling Asthma

Omalizumab, Mepolizumab, Benarlizumab are medications that can help control difficult Asthma

Bronchial thermoplasty - causes the smooth muscle in the airways to shrink and reduces the airway's ability to tighten, making breathing easier and reducing asthma attacks. Again an option for difficult to treat Asthma

COPD, like Asthma, is a chronic illness. The goal of treatment is to prevent it from getting any worse. Quit smoking and avoid secondhand smoke to prevent exacerbation.

Other common COPD treatments include:

Medications - Bronchodilators, inhaled steroids, combination inhalers. phosphodiesterase-4 inhibitors and theophyllines are some medicines

- Bronchodilators, inhaled steroids, combination inhalers. phosphodiesterase-4 inhibitors and theophyllines are some medicines Lung therapies - Pulmonary rehabilitation and oxygen therapy programs involving education, exercise training, nutritional advice, and counselling to improve life quality

- Pulmonary rehabilitation and oxygen therapy programs involving education, exercise training, nutritional advice, and counselling to improve life quality Surgeries - lung volume reduction surgery, lung transplant, or bullectomy

(The article is contributed by Dr Vivek Anand Padegal, Director in Pulmonary Disease, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore)